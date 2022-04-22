What the papers say – April 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

What the papers say – April 22

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 6:41 am
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The front pages focus on MPs agreeing to instigate a probe into whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over Downing Street parties.

The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report the Prime Minister is braced for further questions about what he knew about alleged lockdown gatherings in No 10 after MPs ordered a third investigation into the partygate affair.

The Times, i and Daily Mirror all say the vote signalled a “revolt” from Tory rebels, with The Guardian calling it a “day of humiliation” for Mr Johnson.

Metro tells the PM “The gig is up” while the Daily Mail asks: “How long can the partygate farce go on?”

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports No 10 is preparing new legislation that will give ministers powers to “rip up” the post-Brexit deal governing trade in Northern Ireland.

British scientists have uncovered a “treasure trove” of genetic clues which could aid in the treatment of cancer, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun carries an image of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family back at home after the loss of his newborn son.

And the Daily Star leads with fallout from Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal