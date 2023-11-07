Hannah Waddingham wears sparkly ballgown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Waddingham wears sparkly ballgown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

By Press Association
Hannah Waddingham arrives for the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at The Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Hannah Waddingham wore a full-length sparkly black and green ballgown as she hosted the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The Ted Lasso star hit the green carpet in Singapore for the awards show – which aims to recognise those finding environmental solutions for the planet – alongside the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.

Hannah Waddingham hosted the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The 49-year-old actress, whose dress had a long train and featured a remembrance poppy, was seen chatting to William as she co-hosted the event at the Theatre at Mediacorp with This Is Us star Sterling K Brown.

Waddingham has been called on to host several events this year, including the Eurovision Song Contest and the Olivier Awards, where she performed an opening number with West End musical stars.

The Emmy winner was awarded the entertainer gong at the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2023 in October and is taking part in numerous advertising campaigns over the festive season.

Hannah Waddingham walks with the Prince of Wales as he arrives for the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at The Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She appears alongside singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marvel actress Zawe Ashton and Queer Eye star Tan France in Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad.

The celebrities appear to encourage shunning the endless chores of the festive season and ask people to focus on enjoying themselves.

Waddingham has also fronted campaigns for alcohol drinks brands Johnnie Walker and Baileys, conducting a choir in a promotional clip for the cream liqueur.

She is also fronting her own holiday special and musical event, called Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, at the London Coliseum, which will air on Apple+ on November 22.

Cate Blanchett with the Prince of Wales at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Waddingham has also been nominated for two Emmys for Ted Lasso and has made appearances in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones and ITV drama Tom Jones.

At the Earthshot event, the prince, who had a poppy pinned to his suit, was also greeted by Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who wore a three-piece suit, was at the event to announce winners alongside Robert Irwin, son of late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, as well as producer Donnie Yen and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha.