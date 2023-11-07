Hannah Waddingham wears sparkly ballgown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

Hannah Waddingham wore a full-length sparkly black and green ballgown as she hosted the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The Ted Lasso star hit the green carpet in Singapore for the awards show – which aims to recognise those finding environmental solutions for the planet – alongside the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.

Hannah Waddingham hosted the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The 49-year-old actress, whose dress had a long train and featured a remembrance poppy, was seen chatting to William as she co-hosted the event at the Theatre at Mediacorp with This Is Us star Sterling K Brown.

Waddingham has been called on to host several events this year, including the Eurovision Song Contest and the Olivier Awards, where she performed an opening number with West End musical stars.

The Emmy winner was awarded the entertainer gong at the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2023 in October and is taking part in numerous advertising campaigns over the festive season.

Hannah Waddingham walks with the Prince of Wales as he arrives for the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at The Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She appears alongside singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marvel actress Zawe Ashton and Queer Eye star Tan France in Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad.

The celebrities appear to encourage shunning the endless chores of the festive season and ask people to focus on enjoying themselves.

Waddingham has also fronted campaigns for alcohol drinks brands Johnnie Walker and Baileys, conducting a choir in a promotional clip for the cream liqueur.

She is also fronting her own holiday special and musical event, called Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, at the London Coliseum, which will air on Apple+ on November 22.

Cate Blanchett with the Prince of Wales at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Waddingham has also been nominated for two Emmys for Ted Lasso and has made appearances in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones and ITV drama Tom Jones.

At the Earthshot event, the prince, who had a poppy pinned to his suit, was also greeted by Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who wore a three-piece suit, was at the event to announce winners alongside Robert Irwin, son of late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, as well as producer Donnie Yen and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha.