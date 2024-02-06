Anne performs investiture ceremony in Windsor after King’s cancer news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne performs investiture ceremony in Windsor after King’s cancer news

By Press Association
Anne spoke warmly with recipients of honours at Windsor Castle, including Sara Cox (Yui Mok/PA)
Anne spoke warmly with recipients of honours at Windsor Castle, including Sara Cox (Yui Mok/PA)

The Princess Royal has carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle a day after news of the King’s cancer diagnosis.

Anne handed out orders and medals at the royal residence on Tuesday, sharing smiles and long conversations with recipients.

Charles faces regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis during his recent hospital stay for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.

The King has postponed all his public duties and returned to London from Sandringham on Monday.

Anne is expected to undertake some duties on her brother’s behalf in his absence, along with the Prince of Wales.

Among those receiving honours from the princess was Sara Cox, the world’s first professional female rugby referee, who was made an MBE for her services to rugby union.

She earned her first contract with the Rugby Football Union in 2016 and has since gone on to achieve a number of firsts in the sport, including officiating a match between two men’s Premiership Rugby teams.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Cox said greater exposure was needed to produce more female referees at the highest level.

She said: “When I first started I had two other ladies in front of me that were my idols, but at the time when I got to their level and then overtook them that was where it ran out, really.

“So hopefully now I’ve paved the way for other referees to come through, and that doesn’t just have to be females, that can be male as well.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sara Cox has been a professional rugby union referee for eight years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Cox, from Exeter, said picking up her MBE from Anne at Windsor Castle was “a bit bonkers” after being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list in June.

She said she spoke with Anne – a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union – about technology in the sport and rugby in general, as she knew the princess was a big rugby fan.

Ms Cox said she did encounter some difficulties in reaching the highest level of refereeing in a typically male-dominated role, but overcame them with “a bit of determination and grit”.

She singled out the “army versus navy” rugby game at Twickenham Stadium after the Covid-19 pandemic as her most memorable.

The event, which dates back as far as the 19th century, sees men’s and women’s teams from the British Army and Royal Navy compete for the Babcock Trophy.

She said: “It was the first one back after Covid, everyone was getting back on their feet, it was a beautiful summer’s day and there were 60,000 people in the stadium.

“I think for any referee in England, Twickenham, where rugby began, is definitely up there on the priority list, but then to be able to stand there in front of that crowd (and) sing your own national anthem, it’s not something we get to do, so that was fantastic.”