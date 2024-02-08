Football fan admits assaulting Newcastle goalkeeper during game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Football fan admits assaulting Newcastle goalkeeper during game

By Press Association
Martin Dubravka during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Martin Dubravka during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A football fan has pleaded guilty to assaulting Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during a League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Jordan Chidley admitted assault by beating and unlawfully going onto a playing area at a football match.

The 25-year-old invaded the pitch at Stamford Bridge on December 19 last year after Chelsea scored an equaliser in the Carabao Cup game.

District judge Neeta Minhas issued a three-year, football banning order and fined him £807 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Malachy Pakenham told the court that Chidley climbed down onto the pitch after the goal and ran over to Dubravka.

“The steward tries to grab him, he then puts his arms out and grabs and touches the goalie who pulls away from him,” Mr Pakenham said.

The prosecutor told the court the contact was “quite minimal”.

Chidley was later arrested and told police he was the person on the pitch, saying his behaviour was “due to overexuberant celebrations” and the fact that Chelsea had scored in the final minutes of the match.

The court heard there is no statement from Mr Dubravka who “appears not to be too alarmed”.

In Chidley’s defence, the court heard what he did was not “malicious” but “it was just euphoria”.

It was said that Chidley is “not a football hooligan” and this was a “one-off incident”.

The judge made reference to the “extremely positive” character references given for Chidley.

But she told him: “When I’m sentencing you I’m thinking not only about the offence that was committed, but also … I want to send out a message to deter other people from doing something similar.”

Wearing a black suit, Chidley nodded in the dock as he listened to the judge.

He was fined £807, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £323 and costs of £85 – totalling £1,215.

Managers of both teams spoke out about the incident after the match, with Newcastle’s Eddie Howe saying: “I have always said the safety of the players, coaches, managers, referees, linesmen, that’s the priority in any football match so more has to be done to keep especially irate supporters away from anybody.”

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said: “It’s a thing that can put in danger the players.

“It’s always disappointing with this type of thing because it’s dangerous.”

Chelsea won the match on penalties after the game finished 1-1.