‘Must Be Won’ Lotto prize split between winners as no-one scoops jackpot

Three lucky Lotto players have become millionaires and every prize was boosted, after no-one scooped Saturday’s “Must Be Won” jackpot.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 19, 24, 29, 43, and 53 – while the bonus number was 34.

No-one matched all six numbers, meaning the prize was shared between all of the other winners.

Three players matched five of the numbers and the bonus number, bagging £1,048,373 each.

Meanwhile, 1,410,282 players received £5 and a free Lotto Lucky Dip after matching two of the six numbers.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

Four people also won £13,000 on Lotto HotPicks by matching four of five numbers in the draw – which has the same winning numbers as the Lotto main draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 04, 06, 14, and 38 – while the Thunderball was 09.

No-one matched five numbers and the Thunderball.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Wow! Fantastic news, there has been a big jackpot rolldown in tonight’s £11.7 million ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw, resulting in three new millionaires being created, after three lucky ticket-holders matched five main numbers and the bonus ball.

“More than 1.4 million players also won £5 plus a free Lucky Dip just for matching two main numbers. As no ticket-holder won the jackpot, the prize is shared between all the other winners.

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”