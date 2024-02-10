‘Must Be Won’ Lotto prize split between winners as no-one scoops jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Must Be Won’ Lotto prize split between winners as no-one scoops jackpot

By Press Association
Three lucky Lotto players have become millionaires and every prize was boosted, after no-one scooped Saturday’s “Must Be Won” jackpot.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 19, 24, 29, 43, and 53 – while the bonus number was 34.

No-one matched all six numbers, meaning the prize was shared between all of the other winners.

Three players matched five of the numbers and the bonus number, bagging £1,048,373 each.

Meanwhile, 1,410,282 players received £5 and a free Lotto Lucky Dip after matching two of the six numbers.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

Four people also won £13,000 on Lotto HotPicks by matching four of five numbers in the draw – which has the same winning numbers as the Lotto main draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 04, 06, 14, and 38 – while the Thunderball was 09.

No-one matched five numbers and the Thunderball.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Wow! Fantastic news, there has been a big jackpot rolldown in tonight’s £11.7 million ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw, resulting in three new millionaires being created, after three lucky ticket-holders matched five main numbers and the bonus ball.

“More than 1.4 million players also won £5 plus a free Lucky Dip just for matching two main numbers. As no ticket-holder won the jackpot, the prize is shared between all the other winners.

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”