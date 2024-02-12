Gas lamps installed to mark start of George V’s reign granted listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Gas lamps installed to mark start of George V’s reign granted listed status

By Press Association
Actor Simon Callow stands under one of four gas lamps along Russell Street in Covent Garden (Matt Crossick/PA)
Actor Simon Callow stands under one of four gas lamps along Russell Street in Covent Garden (Matt Crossick/PA)

Four historic gas lamps installed in London’s Covent Garden to mark the beginning of George V’s reign have been granted listed status.

The lampposts along Russell Street have been listed at Grade II as a result of a pilot project by Historic England to help inform ongoing discussions about the management of gas lamps in Westminster and beyond.

Further listings are expected to follow.

(left to right) Arts and Heritage minister Lord Parkinson, campaigner Tim Bryars, MP Nickie Aiken, actor Simon Callow, Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson and campaigner Luke Honey stand under one of four gas lamps along Russell Street in Covent Garden, London that have today been given Grade II listing protection.
Left to right, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Tim Bryars, Nickie Aiken, actor Simon Callow, Duncan Wilson and campaigner Luke Honey admire one of the lamps (Matt Crossick/PA)

The lamps are part of a collection installed around Covent Garden in 1910 to mark the beginning of George V’s reign.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “London’s gas lamps have been an integral part of the city’s identity for more than two centuries.

“From the novels of Dickens and Conan-Doyle, to Mary Poppins and the Muppet Christmas Carol, they have provided an evocative backdrop to many of our capital’s most cherished scenes and locations.

“The particular lamps being listed today along Russell Street date back to the start of the reign of King George V, more than a century ago.

Lamplighter Paul Doy stands under one of four gas lamps along Russell Street in Covent Garden, London that have today been given Grade II listing protection.
Lamplighter Paul Doy stands under one of the four protected gas lamps (Matt Crossick/PA)

“They will now rightly be protected so that their inimitable glow can continue to brighten the lives of Londoners and millions of tourists for generations to come.”

Street lighting fuelled by gas began in London. The first recorded demonstration in the world of gas-powered street lamps was on Pall Mall in 1807.

By 1823, public spaces across the country were lit by gas. There are now about 1,300 working gas lamps in London, with about 270 in Westminster. Of these 270, about half are currently listed.

Many surviving gas lamps are made up of columns, brackets and lanterns of different ages and styles.

There are various standardised designs as well as now unique examples like the Grade II listed sewer gas destructor lamp on Carting Lane, near the Savoy.

Arts and Heritage minister Lord Parkinson stands under one of four gas lamps along Russell Street in Covent Garden, London that have today been given Grade II listing protection.
Arts and Heritage minister Lord Parkinson poses next to one of the lamps (Matt Crossick/PA)

The decision has been welcomed by Nickie Aiken, MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, the London Gasketeers, and the Victorian Society which has requested the protection of the capital’s early street lighting.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, said: “Gas lamps are an evocative part of our heritage, transporting you to the streetscape of another era. The more you look at them the more details you discover.

“These newly listed lamps enrich the character of this historic part of Covent Garden, and form part of a wider collection across Westminster.

“The 1910 columns and their 1930s Upright Rochester style lanterns – designed to reduce shadow and improve distribution of light – help illustrate how street lighting technology has evolved over time, in an area of particular importance to the development of gas-powered, street lighting.”

Tim Bryars, on behalf of the London Gasketeers, added: “The London Gasketeers are delighted that all four Russell Street gas lamps now have legal protection, recognising their group value.

“Together, their distinctive light will help future generations appreciate the architecture and ambience of London a century ago, which is wonderful for walking tours of Westminster by gaslight.

“We are especially pleased that the listing includes one of the more modern lamps, installed following the successful campaign to save historic Covent Garden from demolition and redevelopment in the 1970s.

“Campaigners who won that battle appreciated the value of preserving the lamps in chains and clusters, as we do.

“These are the first Westminster gas lamps to be listed in 40 years, a milestone in our grassroots campaign, and it provides a model for protecting the remaining handful of survivors.”

Ms Aiken said: “It is vital that we protect our heritage. Gas lamps are an integral part of Westminster’s history and aesthetics.

“I hope this is only the start and we will see more precious gas lamps saved for generations to enjoy.”