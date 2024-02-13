Polar bears face starvation risk in longer ice-free periods in Arctic – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Polar bears face starvation risk in longer ice-free periods in Arctic – study

By Press Association
Polar bears in Hudson Bay come onto land when the sea is ice free (David McGeachy/PA)
Polar bears in Hudson Bay come onto land when the sea is ice free (David McGeachy/PA)

Polar bears are at risk of starvation in longer ice-free seasons in the Arctic, despite their ability to adapt their diet and behaviour, scientists have warned.

Climate change is increasing the time some areas of the Arctic are ice-free each year, forcing polar bears – which are specialised to use the ice to hunt their preferred food of seals – to spend longer on land in those regions.

Polar bears monitored by scientists in a new study tried different strategies to maintain energy reserves on land, including resting, scavenging and foraging, but almost all lost weight rapidly.

The scientists warned the bears, particularly youngsters, were at increased risk of starvation with the greater amount of time they had to spend on land.

Picture from a tracking collar shows two close up of two polar bears on a beach
The study used cameras on collars to see what the polar bears were doing (USGS/PA)

The study, led by researchers from Washington State University and US Geological Survey, monitored 20 polar bears in the western Hudson Bay region of Canada, onshore over several weeks in August to September between 2019 and 2022.

Hudson Bay has seen the ice-free period increase by three weeks from 1975 to 2015, reducing the amount of time polar bears can spend on the ice, where they catch and eat seals to bolster their energy reserves.

Polar bears are now spending around 130 days on land near Hudson Bay, whereas they used to spend 100 to 110 days onshore in the area.

The individual polar bears were weighed and assessed for their energy expenditure before and after the study period and fitted with GPS tags and cameras.

The assessments revealed they had a wide range of strategies on land, from hibernation-like resting to conserve energy, to actively foraging for food on land and even swimming tens of kilometres.

Bears consumed berries, vegetation, birds, bones, antlers, seal and beluga whale, but there was very little benefit from foraging, as 19 of the 20 animals lost weight during the period, dropping an average of 1kg (2.2lbs) a day.

Only one increased its weight, after likely finding a marine mammal such as a seal or beluga carcass on land, the researchers said.

Two female bears were predicted to starve to death before the average November 30 freeze-up of the Hudson Bay, the study found.

Lead author Anthony Pagano, research wildlife biologist with the US Geological Survey polar bear research programme, said: “We found a real diversity of bear behaviours, and as a result, we saw a diverse range of energy expenditures.

“The terrestrial foods did give them some energetic benefit, but ultimately, the bears had to spend more energy to access those resources.

“As polar bears are forced on land earlier, it cuts into the period that they normally acquire the majority of the energy they need to survive.

“With increased land use, the expectation is that we’ll likely see increases in starvation, particularly with adolescents and females with cubs,” he said.

He added: “Our results suggest that polar bears cannot alter their behaviour or energetics in ways that can prevent weight loss when summering on land and that, in most cases, the resources available on land are insufficient to counteract weight loss.”

This means suggestions the Arctic’s top predators could act like their grizzly bear cousins by resting or foraging for food on land are unlikely to work.

Charles Robbins, director of the Washington State University Bear Centre and co-author of the study, said neither strategy of resting to conserve energy or foraging would allow polar bears to exist on land beyond a certain amount of time.”Even those bears that were foraging lost body weight at the same rate as those that laid down.

“Polar bears are not grizzly bears wearing white coats. They’re very, very different,” he said.

The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.