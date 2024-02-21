British film industry ‘at risk of losing huge number of talented people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

British film industry ‘at risk of losing huge number of talented people’

By Press Association
Director of BBC Film Eva Yates was giving evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Director of BBC Film Eva Yates was giving evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The director of BBC Film has raised concerns about the “battered” British film industry seeing an exodus of experienced filmmakers.

Eva Yates, head of the feature film-making arm of the BBC, appeared in front of a Wednesday session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s inquiry into British film and high-end TV.

She said: “I think the tax credit could have a transformative effect, I think we’re sort of at the point where we are at risk of losing a huge number of really talented people from the industry.

“And I think there’s both an immediacy to that as a possible solution but there’s also an opportunity to bring some confidence back into an industry which has really been battered in the last few years between the strikes, the effects of Covid and massive changes to the structure of the marketplace.”

She also said that it was “frustrating to be training lots of new people, when there’s actually brilliant, experienced people who could be doing these jobs, but not choosing to stay in the industry”.

Ms Yates, whose company has had the recent releases romantic drama Rye Lane, biopic One Life, family drama Aftersun and Oscar-nominated Triangle Of Sadness, also told MPs that the “amount of resources” needed to make a film was increasing.

“I now go to film festivals and spend the whole time meeting other financiers so that I can try and bring those introductions into the British industry and to those independent producers,” she said.

“I don’t get to watch films anymore. It’s completely different.”

Ms Yates also said the “very modest budget” for BBC Film at £11 million had “not increased” in a decade, amid rising inflation during that period.

“We make about 15 films a year with that money, and we also make short films, but we do that always in partnership with other people – so we don’t have the financial ability to solely finance anything that we do,” she added.

Film4 director Ollie Madden has said that his company, involved in Oscar-nominated films Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest, was making “fewer” movies than the studio would like.

“We make a minimum of four every year, but we would like to make more,” he added.

“And it has become harder, finding absolutely private money, commercial money to make first-time features because they are very risky.”

He also said: “Producers and production companies being able to earn a fair fee for their work and not having to defer their fees, and allowing them to build much more sustainable businesses, because too often you see producers having to defer (fees) so much that feels unsustainable, and they struggle to make their next film, or even stay in the industry, because it’s too hard to build a business.”

Mr Madden also said that if there were changes to tax relief then producers could get more revenue through rights distribution.

Film4 director Ollie Madden
Film4 director Ollie Madden said his company was making ‘fewer’ movies than the studio would like (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“Independent film can be commercially successful by holding back the rights of films, particularly in North America, which is one of the biggest markets,” he added.

Ms Yates agreed there was an “ongoing issue around producers deferring their fees”, causing them to “reach the crisis point where they can’t make the cost of their film meet the budget that they managed to raise”.

“We have had to substantially raise our investment in a number of films over the last few years in order to get them to the point where they’ve been makable,” she added.

“But it’s quite difficult for us to continue to do that, without starting to lose the overall amount of films that we’re able to make in any given year.”

75th Cannes Film Festival
The cast of Triangle Of Sadness (Doug Peters/PA)

Rebecca O’Brien, a producer at Sixteen Films, who made the Irish civil war film The Wind That Shakes The Barley, starring Cillian Murphy, and Bafta-nominated The Old Oak, also warned that without fiscal support the industry would “die”.

She also said there was “market failure” because of streaming giants, higher-end TV and Hollywood coming in and taking “a lot of our investors away”.

“I’m chatting up a Turkish TV station at the moment,” Ms O’Brien said.

“I’m not desperate, I’m very, very happy to work with Turks, but it’s like, really, am I doing that to close the funding on my film at the moment.”