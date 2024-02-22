Protest in grounds of Windsor Castle over royal ‘secrecy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Protest in grounds of Windsor Castle over royal ‘secrecy’

By Press Association
Republic’s protest at Windsor over royal ‘secrecy’ (Rikki Blue/Republic/PA)
Republic's protest at Windsor over royal 'secrecy' (Rikki Blue/Republic/PA)

Republic has staged a protest inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, calling for an end to “royal secrecy”.

Two members of the anti-monarchy campaign group, wearing black bandit eye masks and golden “crowns”, unfurled a black banner reading “End Royal Secrecy” in front of the famous Round Tower, where the Royal Archives are housed.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic which calls for an elected head of state, said: “Windsor Castle is ground zero for royal secrecy.

“This is where the Royal Archives are hidden away. That’s why we’ve protested here today.”

Republic's protest at Windsor over royal secrec
Republic’s protest over royal “secrecy” in front of the famous Round Tower (Rikki Blue/Republic/PA)

He added: “The royals are very secretive. They have persuaded the Government to exempt the monarchy from freedom of information laws.”

He also criticised the manner in which royal wills are not published.

After the death of a senior member of the royal family, it has been convention for more than a century that an application to seal their will is made to the president of the Family Division of the High Court.

This means the wills of senior members are not open to public inspection in the way a will would ordinarily be.

State Opening of Parliament
The carriage carrying the King and Queen to the state opening of Parliament in November passes by protesters from Republic (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Smith added: “Experience tells us the royals will fight to protect their secrets at all costs. They know that their archives and correspondence will shock the public.

“That’s why royal secrecy is an issue that won’t be solved by reform.

“The monarchy must be abolished in favour of an accountable, transparent, elected head of state.”

Republic suggested an increasing number of journalists, academics and researchers were questioning why so many records are kept hidden away.

The Royal Archives, established in 1914, are a unique collection of documents relating to the history of the British monarchy over the last 250 years.

It preserves the personal and official correspondence of monarchs from George III onwards, such as diaries and personal letters.

Access to the Royal Archives is granted solely at the discretion of the Keeper of the King’s Archives.

In recent years, Queen Victoria’s journals were made available online, and the Royal Archives have been working to digitise others papers including records from the Georgian period.

The Freedom of Information Act 2000 does not apply directly to the royal household, as it is not considered a public body.