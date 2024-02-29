Katie Price to lose nearly half her OnlyFans income amid bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Price to lose nearly half her OnlyFans income amid bankruptcy

By Press Association
A significant portion of Katie Price’s OnlyFans income will go towards paying off her debts (Ian West/PA)
A significant portion of Katie Price’s OnlyFans income will go towards paying off her debts (Ian West/PA)

Katie Price is set to lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans, a judge at the High Court has ruled.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

At a hearing in London, barrister Darragh Connell, representing trustees, told the court that Ms Price previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts but had failed to pay the agreed figures.

In written submissions, Mr Connell told a specialist bankruptcy judge that the previous agreement included Ms Price making 36 monthly payments of £12,500 as well as a lump sum.

On Thursday, the trustees went to court to ask for an income payments order, which means money would go from any salary towards Ms Price’s outstanding debt.

Four companies were listed as part of the bid to garnish Ms Price’s income, the OnlyFans website and celebrity news agency Backgrid.

OnlyFans logo on a mobile phone
Katie Price generates income from the OnlyFans website (Alamy/PA)

At the end of the hearing, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said the four companies are “obligated to deduct 40% of the income due to be paid to Ms Price” each month for the next 36 months.

The 40% portion will now be paid to a bank account chosen by the trustees, she added.

The court heard OnlyFans – through its parent company Fenix International Ltd – did not dispute the order being made against Ms Price.

Judge Burton said Ms Price is due to face questions about her finances in April.

A previous hearing in September last year was held in private after the “petrified” model accused people following the case online of recording and taking screenshots of proceedings.

Judge Paul Greenwood ejected the press and public after the 45-year-old said her “anxiety levels have gone up” and that he had been “screenshotted”, with his picture allegedly on a “tattle site”.

In October last year, Ms Price said she was “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Ms Price discussed her bankruptcy and said she had recently been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was jailed.

In March 2023, Ms Price told Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show that people should not be “ashamed” of being declared bankrupt and she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

During a hearing in October 2020, Ms Price apologised to the court, saying: “I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

She said creditors and officials may think her engagement with them is “too little, too late” but the “progress is real” and she had provided financial information.