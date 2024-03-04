Costs of redeveloping Casement Park remain unconfirmed – Little-Pengelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costs of redeveloping Casement Park remain unconfirmed – Little-Pengelly

By Press Association
Workmen at Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Contractors have begun assessing planned ground works at Casement Park ahead of the long-delayed redevelopment of the stadium.The maintenance and pre-enabling works will run until April, when the demolition of the existing terraces will begin. The GAA is undertaking the initial phase of works amid continued uncertainty over the funding of the redevelopment. The stadium in west Belfast has been earmarked for matches at the Euro 2028 football tournament and will need to be completed well in advance of that event to be rubber-stamped as an approved venue. Picture date: Monday February 19, 2024.
No confirmed costs for the development of Casement Park have been received by the Stormont Executive Office, the deputy First Minister has said.

The currently derelict GAA ground in west Belfast has been earmarked as a venue for the Euro 2028 football tournament.

Reports over the weekend suggested the cost of building a new stadium on the site for the Euros could cost £308 million.

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

Stormont Assembly
Jim Allister described the project as being ‘out of control’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Last month, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million.

A leaked letter reported by UTV on Friday suggested that the UK Government has reservations around plugging the remaining funding gap.

During Executive Office questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, TUV MLA Jim Allister described the reported cost of the development of Casement Park as being “out of control”.

He questioned deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as to whether it was “fiscally responsible” to include it in Northern Ireland’s programme for government, “particularly given the high-level need in health and education”.

The deputy First Minister responded saying they have not had confirmation around the cost of the project yet.

“There is a commitment to the Casement project as part of the multi sports programme,” she said.

“That fiscal commitment remains.

“There has been no change to that fiscal commitment but, of course, we are aware, there has been a huge amount of speculation, but it has yet to be confirmed, that costs have increased.

“There would, of course, be inflationary increase, but it does appear that costs have significantly increased.

“We have not yet had information about the totality of what that cost is.”

She added: “The Minister for Communities (Gordon Lyons) will be bringing forward advice in relation to this issue but, at the moment, the commitment on the programme for government is to the allocation as set out in the multi sports package that also included rugby and football at that time.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lyons has rejected a claim by Alliance leader Naomi Long that some of the opposition to the development of Casement is “sectarian”.

He told the BBC: “It is unfair for people to say that sectarianism is at play here, what is at play is a significant funding issue – the issue here is not about sectarianism.

“We need clarity from funding partners and that is something we continue to discuss.”

As part of a deal involving funding for football, rugby and GAA after plans for a multi sport stadium at the Maze site fell through in 2009, there were redevelopments of the Windsor Park football ground and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

However, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed by a series of planning disputes and legal challenges and the initial estimated cost of £77.5 million has spiralled to the latest reported estimate of £308 million.