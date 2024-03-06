Model ‘beaten by ex-partner’ lunched near flat after alleged attack, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Model ‘beaten by ex-partner’ lunched near flat after alleged attack, court told

By Press Association
Chloe Othen (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chloe Othen (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A model who claims she was bitten and beaten by her ex-boyfriend frequently had lunch 100 yards away from his Knightsbridge flat despite saying she fears him, a court heard.

Chloe Othen, 33, who has more than 300,000 Instagram followers, says she was punched in the head 30 times, strangled and dragged along the floor by her hair by Ricky Lawrence, 32.

Lawrence is also accused of biting Ms Othen, taking her phone and stopping her from leaving his flat in Hans Crescent, after a text message row in the early hours of October 15 2022.

Ricky Lawrence court case
Ricky Lawrence is on trial (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Wednesday, Ms Othen told a trial at Nightingale Crown Court in Holborn, central London: “I don’t feel safe in the UK to be totally frank.”

However, Tony Wyatt, defending, asked why after the incident she would frequent Motcombs Belgravia, a restaurant around 100 yards from Lawrence’s flat, if she was scared of him.

Ms Othen replied: “I went there because it’s opposite my hairdressers, where I get my hair extensions, I’m allowed to have lunch wherever I want to have lunch, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Mr Wyatt said: “You’re regularly going to where you know you are going to bump into him.”

The court heard businessman Lawrence and Ms Othen had been in a relationship earlier in 2022, and had still been sleeping together despite the model having a new boyfriend, Bora Guccuk.

During a heated cross-examination, Mr Wyatt said Lawrence did not attack Ms Othen, asking if it was Mr Guccuk after finding out about their tryst.

The model replied: “You’re really clutching at straws here, it was Ricky Lawrence who did this to me, he’s the only person who did this to me.”

The defence barrister also suggested Ms Othen went over to the flat drunk to tell Lawrence off because he was going to reveal their relationship to Mr Guccuk, which she denied.

Jurors were shown a video of the model pulling cushions off a sofa at around 6.07am, which Mr Wyatt claimed was her “intoxicated” and looking for her phone in Lawrence’s flat on the morning of the alleged attack.

Ms Othen tearfully responded: “I know what happened that night, I know who abused me, it was Ricky Lawrence, I didn’t make this up, I have no idea what this video is.”

She also said: “It’s muffled to make me sound like that (intoxicated), he premeditated that because he knew he was going to beat the s*** out of me.”

In messages sent before the alleged attack, Lawrence wrote to her: “I’ll do anything in my power to f**k up your life.”

Mr Wyatt claimed this was the defendant suggesting he would reveal their relationship, but Ms Othen said: “I feel stupid going there, I’m embarrassed, I think about this every night, how stupid I am.

“These messages show he wants to kill me, he wants to beat me up, that’s what it shows.”

She added: “He said he wanted to f**k my life up, he did ruin my life, to this day I’m still traumatised.”

Lawrence denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the trial continues.