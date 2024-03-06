Sunak recused from policy talks on non-dom status to avoid conflict of interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak recused from policy talks on non-dom status to avoid conflict of interest

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty previously enjoyed non-dom status (PA)
Rishi Sunak was recused from policy talks on the scrapping of the non-dom tax status previously enjoyed by his wife in order to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Work on the measure was delegated to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to carry out with the Chancellor, it is understood.

Jeremy Hunt announced in the spring Budget that the status for wealthy overseas UK residents would be abolished, putting the £2.7 billion a year raised as a result towards tax cuts.

The move will be seen as a bid to pile pressure on Labour, for which the measure was a long-held pledge and key plank of party policy.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “There are established processes whereby arrangements can be put in place to mitigate against potential or perceived conflicts of interest.

“The Prime Minister was recused from all policy development and was only sighted on the policy once final decisions had been taken.”

Non-dom status allows foreign nationals who live in the UK, but are officially domiciled overseas, to avoid paying UK tax on their overseas income or capital gains.

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has previously enjoyed non-dom status.

She declared she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income following controversy over the arrangement.

The current regime will be replaced with new rules from April 2025 so that those with the “broadest shoulders” pay more, Mr Hunt announced on Wednesday.

From 2025, new arrivals to the UK will not pay any tax on foreign income and gains for their first four years of residency, but those who continue to live in Britain after that will pay the same tax as other UK residents.

The move causes a headache for Labour, which has long backed removing the status and said it would use the money to help fund the NHS and schools.