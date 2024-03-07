Policing operations in east London unaffected despite station fire, says Met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policing operations in east London unaffected despite station fire, says Met

By Press Association
Handout photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter posted by Ridwan Ahmed of firefighters tacking a blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, east London (Ridwan Ahmed/PA)
Handout photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter posted by Ridwan Ahmed of firefighters tacking a blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, east London (Ridwan Ahmed/PA)

Policing operations in the London borough of Newham will be “unaffected” despite a fire at a police station yesterday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Around 175 firefighters and 30 fire engines tackled the blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called just after 4.15pm and firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations all attended.

The station roof was completely destroyed by the fire, which crews had under control shortly after 11pm, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

In a statement on Thursday, Dan Card, acting Met borough commander for Newham, thanked the LFB for their efforts and local residents for their cooperation.

He said: “Please be assured that despite the fire, our ability to deliver policing to the residents of Newham is unaffected.

“Our local teams will continue to serve the community in the normal way. There will be no reduction in the service we deliver.”

Mr Card said officers based at Forest Gate police station had been diverted to work in other buildings across the borough.

Evidence lockers and fridges containing priority forensic examples were removed by officers and the LFB and will be assessed in the coming days.

Anyone due to return to the station on bail will be contacted and informed of alternative arrangements, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.