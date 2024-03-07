Policing operations in east London unaffected despite station fire, says Met

Policing operations in the London borough of Newham will be “unaffected” despite a fire at a police station yesterday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Around 175 firefighters and 30 fire engines tackled the blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called just after 4.15pm and firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations all attended.

The station roof was completely destroyed by the fire, which crews had under control shortly after 11pm, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

In a statement on Thursday, Dan Card, acting Met borough commander for Newham, thanked the LFB for their efforts and local residents for their cooperation.

He said: “Please be assured that despite the fire, our ability to deliver policing to the residents of Newham is unaffected.

“Our local teams will continue to serve the community in the normal way. There will be no reduction in the service we deliver.”

Mr Card said officers based at Forest Gate police station had been diverted to work in other buildings across the borough.

Evidence lockers and fridges containing priority forensic examples were removed by officers and the LFB and will be assessed in the coming days.

Anyone due to return to the station on bail will be contacted and informed of alternative arrangements, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.