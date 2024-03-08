Government will not respond until after Operation Kenova final report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Government will not respond until after Operation Kenova final report

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (James Manning/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (James Manning/PA)

The Government has pledged to respond to a major investigation into a top Army agent within the Provisional IRA after it makes its final report.

Operation Kenova probed the activities of the agent known as Stakeknife, who was part of the Provisional IRA’s notorious internal security unit (ISU) which was involved in abductions, torture and murder during the Troubles.

The interim report of the investigation concluded that more lives were probably lost than saved through the operation of Stakeknife.

It also calls on the UK and the IRA to apologise to bereaved families and victims of the ISU; the security forces for failings amid a “maverick” culture for handling agents and intelligence; and the IRA for the abduction, murder and torture of people it suspected of being agents, and linked campaigns of intimidation against their families.

Left to right, officer in charge of Operation Kenova Sir Iain Livingstone, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd, and former victims commissioner Judith Thompson at Stormont Hotel in Belfast for the publication of the Operation Kenova Interim Report into Stakeknife, the British Army’s top agent inside the IRA in Northern Ireland during the Troubles
Left to right, officer in charge of Operation Kenova Sir Iain Livingstone, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd, and former victims commissioner Judith Thompson at Stormont Hotel in Belfast for the publication of the Operation Kenova Interim Report into Stakeknife (Liam McBurney/PA)

Responding, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government could not comment on the detail of the report until the final version was published.

He paid tribute to the work of Kenova, saying it had gained the trust of many victims’ families seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones.

“As this is an ‘interim’ report, I will not comment at this time on behalf of the Government on the detail of the report. It contains several specific, very serious allegations that remain subject to consideration by the courts,” the minister said.

“It would not be right for the Government to make any comment on the substance of the interim report until the conclusion of litigation related to it.

“I note the recent decisions made by the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland in relation to files passed to them by Operation Kenova, which once again go to show how difficult it is to achieve criminal justice outcomes in legacy cases.

“Due to numerous related civil cases, however, that remain ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

“There is also the prospect of appeals against any of the recent decisions made by the Director for Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “I would like to put on record again my deepest sympathy with all the families who lost loved ones during the Troubles – including as a result of the actions of the Provisional IRA.”

Meanwhile Downing Street said it would not comment on the report published by Operation Kenova until the inquiry had completed its work.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “We would want to extend our deepest sympathies with all the families who lost loved ones during this very dark period in Northern Ireland and it’s important we do not forget the thousands of victims, their families and neighbours from all communities who have suffered as a result.

“On this interim report, it would not be right to comment on the substance of it while it is an interim report.

“We will respond in full in due course following the full and final report and also following the conclusion of litigation which is related to the substance of this report.”