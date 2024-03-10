First photo of Kate since surgery released as princess thanks public for support

The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released, as she thanked the public for their support.

The photo of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day.

In the post she said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The photo is the first released of the princess since she was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.