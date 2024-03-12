‘Weird’ deal should have stopped Ghislaine Maxwell prosecution, lawyers claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Weird’ deal should have stopped Ghislaine Maxwell prosecution, lawyers claim

By Press Association
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers said she ‘should never have been prosecuted’ (US Department of Justice/PA)
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell “should never have been prosecuted” due to a “weird” agreement drafted more than 15 years ago, her lawyers have told a court.

The 62-year-old was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to massage rooms for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

At an appeals court in the southern district of New York on Tuesday, her lawyer Diana Fabi Samson said a plea agreement Epstein reached with authorities in Florida in 2007, which “promised” his co-conspirators would not be prosecuted, should have prevented Maxwell’s prosecution.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Maxwell was convicted of luring young girls to massage rooms for Epstein to molest (US Department of Justice/PA)

Lawyers acting on behalf of the US Government contested that there was no “affirmative intent” for the non-prosecution agreement relied on by Maxwell to “bind” any districts other than Florida.

The judge panel said it would reserve judgment in the case.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York in June 2022.

Her legal team have previously submitted written arguments which claimed her victims had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”.

During her three-week trial, jurors heard prosecutors describe Maxwell as “dangerous”, and were told details of how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse.

But her legal team have previously submitted that she did not have a fair trial after it emerged one of the jurors, Scotty David, failed to disclose he had been sexually abused in his pre-trial questionnaire.

The hearing on Tuesday solely focused on the plea agreement, and setting out her arguments, Ms Fabi Samson said: “In the end Ms Maxwell was prosecuted for crimes that she, as a third party beneficiary to the plea agreement in Florida, should not have been prosecuted.”

In response to Maxwell’s lawyer, US Government attorney Andrew Rohrbach said: “In general, the… report provides no evidence and no support for a suggestion that there is any affirmative intent to bind the southern district of New York or any other districts in the nation.”

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan in August 2019 (US Department of Justice/PA)

Ms Fabi Samson said Epstein’s legal team had told those who drafted the agreement at the time that the paedophile financier “wanted this co-conspirator clause so that no-one else would take the blame for what he did”.

She said: “The prosecutors that were questioned had no recollection of what they were thinking when they agreed and actually edited this co-conspirator clause.

“One thing they did say though, was that Mr Epstein’s counsel informed them that he wanted this co-conspirator clause so that no-one else would take the blame for what he did.

“They also said they had no interest in anyone else, no interest in prosecuting anyone else.”

Concluding her arguments, Ms Fabi Samson said: “The other point I would make is that everyone who is interviewed says this is a weird agreement.

“Weird, unusual, very unusual.”

US government lawyers previously said Maxwell’s appeal arguments “fall far short of establishing that sentencing judge Alison Nathan abused her discretion” in her decision not to overturn the jury’s verdict.

They have also said her sentence was not unfair and that her arguments to the contrary are “so cursory and undeveloped” that they should be dismissed.

Maxwell was convicted of five offences, including sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She has been incarcerated since July 2020, despite numerous attempts from her defence counsel to have her released on bail.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.