Second man charged over firearms incident in which two women were hurt

A second man has been charged after two women were injured when a shotgun was dropped during a police pursuit in Clapham on March 1.

Brolyn Dangi, 18, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or enabling another to do so.

Previously police arrested Keymarni King, 18, and charged him with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or enabling another to do so; aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by an accident; and two counts of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

According to police, officers were chasing two people on a moped who had failed to stop in Clapham on March 1 when the moped collided with a 27-year-old pedestrian and crashed “a short while later”.

One of the suspects was carrying a shotgun and, as the pair fled on foot, they dropped the firearm.

On hitting the ground, it discharged and two women in the street, aged 27 and 36, were injured by shotgun pellets, police said.

Police added the women were “not deliberately targeted”.

The pedestrian and two injured women have since been released from hospital.

Dangi and King will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on April 3.