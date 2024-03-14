Volunteers sought to test new mRNA vaccine for mpox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteers sought to test new mRNA vaccine for mpox

By Press Association
Scientists hope to offer another choice in the form of an mRNA jab for mpox and smallpox (Steve Parsons/PA)
Volunteers in the UK are being sought to test a new mRNA vaccine for mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

The vaccine trial – from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and pharmaceutical firm Moderna – will see whether the jab can offer good protection in people who have not been previously infected.

Mpox is passed on through close physical contact, including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands.

Symptoms include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, exhaustion, joint pain and a rash.

In the UK, one vaccine is currently licensed for immunisation against mpox.

Scientists now hope to offer another choice in the form of an mRNA jab for mpox and smallpox.

Volunteers in the mPower Trial will be randomly selected to receive one of three dose levels of the vaccine, or a placebo.

The trial is recruiting people from sites across the UK and will be led by the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Rajeka Lazarus, national co-ordinating investigator for the new study, said: “Mpox is a global public health threat and more vaccines are urgently needed to prevent future outbreaks.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we were overwhelmed with the generosity of volunteers who came forward to take part in a number of vaccine trials.

“Without them, the advances we’ve seen would not have been possible. It would be fantastic to see the same support for mpox research.”

Experts are hoping to recruit 175 volunteers to the study, who are aged 18 to 49 and who are in good health, with plans to complete enrolment in April.

Volunteers must not have been previously vaccinated for mpox or smallpox, or had a suspected or confirmed mpox infection.

In 2022, there was an outbreak of monkeypox, with the UK reporting some of the highest case numbers in Europe, mostly in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men.

The numbers have now dropped, with only 16 cases of mpox reported in England this year so far.

Dr Matthew Hallsworth, NIHR director of strategic partnerships, said: “We’re really pleased that Moderna has chosen to run its mpox trial in the UK. This demonstrates our strength in clinical research.

“Our partnership with Moderna ensures UK research is at the cutting edge of new vaccine technologies, with the potential to protect against global health threats such as mpox and future pandemics.

“We hope that recruitment to this trial will be as successful as the Covid-19 vaccine trials that were run in the UK and we encourage the public to help out where they can – whether that’s by volunteering or encouraging others.”

Harun Tulunay, a 36-year-old sexual health advocate from London, suffered from the mpox virus in June 2022.

He ended up unable to eat or drink due to lesions in his throat. He was admitted to hospital and treated with an antiviral drug, which was originally developed for smallpox.

He said: “As a man living with HIV, I took part in Covid trials and other trials to help other people.

“People who will participate in this trial will be part of advancing research that will maybe change lives.

“Being a part of that is such a great feeling – I know that from my own experience.”

People can find out more at

trials.modernatx.com/study/?id=mRNA-1769-P101