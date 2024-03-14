Make friends with slugs and snails, gardeners urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Make friends with slugs and snails, gardeners urged

By Press Association
Snails and slugs play an important role in garden ecosystems (TTom Marshall/The Wildlife Trusts/PA)
Snails and slugs play an important role in garden ecosystems (TTom Marshall/The Wildlife Trusts/PA)

Gardeners are being urged to rethink their relationship with slugs and snails in a campaign encouraging them to “make friends with molluscs”.

Slugs and snails which chomp through tender leaves of prized blooms have long been thought of as a gardener’s worst enemy, regularly coming top in an annual list of pests based on queries to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

But now the RHS and the Wildlife Trusts have teamed up to change the perception of these creatures, highlighting the positive role they play in garden ecosystems, and help people adopt a more environmentally-friendly approach to gardening.

The two charities say there around 150 species of slugs and snails in the UK, and only a “small fraction” pose problems for gardeners.

A leopard slug on grass
Leopard slugs can ward off other slug species (Wendy Carter/PA)

They are part of nature’s clean-up crew, feeding on rotting plants, fungi, dung and even dead animals, helping recycle nutrients back into the soil.

Slugs and snails are a key food source for many garden visitors such as frogs and ground beetles, and declining species including song thrushes and hedgehogs.

They can even clean algae off the glass of greenhouses – leaving behind their trademark trails – and some territorial slug species such as leopard slugs can help ward off other slugs and protect plants from grazing.

The Wildlife Trusts and RHS are urging people to follow five tips to live harmoniously alongside slugs and snails:

– Create habitats such as log piles, mulch and natural debris in the garden, which give them food and shelter and may make them less likely to venture into your flowerbeds.

– Choose plants that are less attractive to slugs and snails, or more resilient to their eating habits. These could include lavender, rosemary, astrantia, hardy geraniums, hellebores and hydrangeas.

– Implement barriers such as copper tape and wool pellets that may provide some protection for vulnerable plants.

– Regularly monitor plants and handpick off any slugs and snails you find. putting them on the compost heap or areas with less vulnerable blooms. Evening patrols with a torch can be effective as they are most active at night.

– Encourage predators by creating habitat such as long grass, log piles and wildlife-friendly ponds for frogs, toads, ground beetles and birds, as they will help keep numbers of slugs and snails down.

Helen Bostock, RHS senior wildlife specialist, said the charity wants everyone to help protect the plants and wildlife that benefit gardens and protect the wider environment.

“While a small number of slugs and snails can cause damage to certain plants, overall they bring many benefits to the garden and contribute to a balanced ecosystem,” she said.

“We hope that by highlighting the crucial work that molluscs do in our gardens we can help give them a well-deserved reputation makeover.”

Kathryn Brown, from the Wildlife Trusts, said slugs and snails play an important role in maintaining natural functions.

“The Wildlife Trusts want everyone to avoid using pesticides which can indiscriminately harm other creatures too.

“You can grow a range of plants that snails and slugs tend to not eat, such as onions and hardy herbs, instead of trying to control them.

“These marvellous molluscs help to enrich and aerate the soil, and they’re also a great food source for other incredible animals such as newts and beetles,” she said.