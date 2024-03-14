What the papers say – March 14

The continuing fallout from comments by one of the Conservative Party’s top donors features heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The i reveals the Tories’ reliance on major donor Frank Hester who has been involved in the “race row”.

The i: Tory reliance on race row major donor revealed – 21% of Conservative Party’s election war chest comes from Frank Hester #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b8Q6N7lNxY — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 13, 2024

The Independent reports on MP Diane Abbott – the subject of Mr Hester’s comments – who has accused the Tories and Labour of “shocking” racism, while The Guardian says she has accused the Conservatives of playing the “race card” ahead of the general election.

The Guardian: Abbott accuses Tories of ‘playingrace card’ as Hester row intensifies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sFQ4ZjdBZK — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 13, 2024

The Times leads with positive news as deaths from cancer in middle-aged adults have dropped by a third since the 1990s.

The Times: Deaths from cancer in middle age fall by third #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BSMGjq25JI — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 13, 2024

The Daily Telegraph reports Communities Secretary Michael Gove will announce that Muslim groups who “incite hatred and undermine democracy” will be named as extremists.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Gove to identify Muslim groups as extremists' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/lkN12eiUt2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 14, 2024

The Daily Express runs with a story on migrant flights to Rwanda, with Home Office sources saying they are in a “good place”.

Daily Express: MIGRANT FLIGHT PLANS TO RWANDA IN ‘GOOD PLACE’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sKefUO5WGb — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 13, 2024

The Daily Mirror says the Conservative’s have reached “a new low” after they were accused of “whipping up immigration fears”.

The Daily Mail reports Defence Secretary Grant Shapps supporting the push to increase military spending to 3% of the GDP.

Daily Mail: SHAPPS BACKS SPENDING 3% ON OUR DEFENCE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6ZaAISjFK0 — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 13, 2024

The Metro focuses on singer Ed Sheeran, who is celebrating after a family of four was convicted of ripping off music fans for £6.5 million in less than three years.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 SHAME OF YOU 🔴 Ed Sheeran's verdict as ticket tout family faces jail over £6.5m scam#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OdnvMjUE0T — Metro (@MetroUK) March 13, 2024

The US has held secret talks with Iran to stop Red Sea attacks, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 14 March https://t.co/F14zAQ8klj pic.twitter.com/1GooOKYDep — Financial Times (@FT) March 13, 2024

And the Daily Star looks at a billionaire’s bid to build the Titanic part two.