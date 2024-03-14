Youth admits Elianne Andam manslaughter but denies murdering 15-year-old

A boy has admitted killing 15-year-old private schoolgirl Elianne Andam in Croydon last year but denied murdering her.

Elianne was stabbed as she made her way to the Old Palace of John Whitgift School on September 27.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Thursday morning, instead admitting manslaughter.

The plea was not accepted by prosecutors, and a trial will take place from November 25 at the same court.

The boy also denied possessing a blade in a public place.

Elianne had met two female friends before she was attacked.

It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but she could not be saved.

The defendant was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously said: “It was, the prosecution allege, a brutal attack.”