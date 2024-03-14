Global property market slowdown drives tumbling profits at Savills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Global property market slowdown drives tumbling profits at Savills

By Press Association
Estate agency Savills has reported shrinking profits (Alamy/PA)
Estate agency Savills has reported shrinking profits (Alamy/PA)

Estate agency Savills has reported shrinking profits as a result of an “extremely subdued” global property market and efforts to restructure the business.

The global business said higher interest rates and geopolitical events had led to the lowest levels of sales volumes in real estate markets for a decade.

It reported a 64% drop in pre-tax profits, from £153.9 million in 2022 to £55.4 million in 2023.

The decline was driven by one-off restructuring costs of £13.9 million, as it reorganised parts of the global business which it said were likely to take longer to recover. This is understood to have been mainly in Germany and parts of continental Europe.

On an underlying basis, which strips out one-off costs, pre-tax profits declined by 42% from £164.6 million in 2022 to £94.8 million in 2023.

This was primarily driven by a 19% drop in global residential sales year-on-year.

It comes amid a well-reported slowdown in the property market over the past year, helped by higher interest rates which have pushed up the cost of borrowing, and a post-pandemic slowdown in house buying.

Sales were also impacted by more volatile economic conditions and uncertainties over the future role of offices leading to delays in major leasing decisions.

But Savills said it benefited from growth within other parts of the business which are less sales-driven.

Savills sold sign
Savills said it benefited from growth within other parts of the business which are less sales-driven (Alamy/PA)

Within its consultancy and property management division, revenues rose 4% and 11% respectively year-on-year.

Savills’ group chief executive Mark Ridley said: “Savills’ resilient performance in 2023 highlights the diversity and strength of our global business.

“In the context of extremely challenging real estate markets, which saw the lowest levels of transaction volumes for a decade, our less transactional businesses have provided a solid platform for the group with a resilient and growing earnings stream.

“Current economic and geopolitical conditions remain uncertain and although we expect this to continue for some time, most markets appear to be past the moment of peak uncertainty.

“There are some early signs of underlying market improvements, which should set the course for a broader recovery during the second half of the year and into 2025.”