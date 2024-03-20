King’s medical records not accessed in alleged Kate data breach at London Clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s medical records not accessed in alleged Kate data breach at London Clinic

By Press Association
The King departing The London Clinic in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King departing The London Clinic in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King’s personal data was not compromised during the alleged data breach at the London Clinic, it is understood.

According to The Mirror, up to three people could have been involved in the alleged accessing of the Princess of Wales’s private medical records after Kate was discharged from hospital on January 29.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, also spent three nights at the London Clinic during the same month receiving medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate .

The King and Kate were separately discharged from the clinic just hours apart on January 29.

The PA news agency understands that Charles’s medical records were not accessed in the alleged breach.

Princess of Wales surgery
Attempts were made to access the Princess of Wales’s records, it is reported (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

On Wednesday, the London Clinic vowed that “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken” over any breach.

In a statement, chief executive of the London Clinic Al Russell said: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is looking into the alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.

According to The Mirror, an investigation was launched at the clinic, where Kate spent 13 nights in January, after staff tried to access Kate’s medical notes.

The princess was admitted to the private hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

Maria Caulfield
Maria Caulfield said police had been asked to look at the claims (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Under the Data Protection Act 2018, it is an offence for a person to obtain, disclose or retain personal data without the consent of the data controller.

The ICO can carry out criminal investigations and prosecute individuals where it believes an offence may have been committed.

Usually, an assessment of the breach report will be carried out by its Criminal Investigation Team, who will decide whether to proceed in accordance with the Regulatory Action Policy.

This decision includes looking at whether there is sufficient evidence to support a prosecution and whether it is in the public interest to do so.

Kate has the option of bringing a private prosecution with a civil action, and also potentially claiming compensation.

The police have powers to investigate and they do bring prosecutions under the Data Protection Act, normally when other offences are prosecuted at the same time.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said police have “been asked to look at” whether staff at the clinic attempted to access the princess’s medical records.

She said there could be “hefty implications” for accessing the notes without permission, including prosecution or fines.

Ms Caulfield said her understanding was that police had been contacted, although a Metropolitan Police spokesman said he was not aware of any referral to the force.