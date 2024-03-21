First brain chip patient of Elon Musk’s Neuralink shown playing online chess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

First brain chip patient of Elon Musk’s Neuralink shown playing online chess

By Press Association
Elon Musk announced the successful Neuralink surgery in January (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Elon Musk announced the successful Neuralink surgery in January (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The first patient to have a computer chip implanted into their brain by Elon Musk’s Neuralink has been shown using the device to control a PC.

In a livestream posted to X, formerly Twitter, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh showed how he could move a computer cursor using just his mind to play chess online.

Mr Arbaugh said he had been paralysed below the shoulders after a diving accident several years ago, and he underwent surgery to have the Neuralink chip implanted in January.

It aims to give those with paralysis the ability to control their devices, including their smartphone, using just their thoughts, and it is currently being trialled to test the functionality of its interface and the surgical robot used to implant the chips, having received approval in the US to test the chip on humans.

The Neuralink device can read brain neuron activity and beam back a wireless signal to a receiving unit, which then connects with a user’s device and enables them to control it.

During the livestream, Mr Arbaugh said the surgery to implant the chip was “super easy”, and he also demonstrated how he could use the chip to play video game Civilisation VI.

He said Neuralink had given him “the ability to do that again” and that he had played “for eight hours straight”.

However, he added the device is not perfect and he had encountered “some issues”.

When the successful surgery was announced in January, Mr Musk took to X to explain the early plans for Neuralink.

He said: “Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.

“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”