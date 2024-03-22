What the papers say – March 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 22

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 22
What the papers say – March 22

The report on women’s pensions affected by rises in retirement age dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share the same message, saying women born in the 1950s need to be paid what they are owed after years of campaigning.

The Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners face a “new betrayal” according to the Daily Mail, which says they will receive far short of the £10,000 compensation they wanted.

The i says the women have thrown down the gauntlet to Labour to pay compensation if the party wins the next general election.

The Government faces a bill of £10.5 billion to meet the recommended payments, reports The Independent, while the Metro puts the cost at £35 billion if the full £10,000 payment is agreed.

The Guardian turns its attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying the US has toughened its stance to call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The cost of sickness benefits occupies The Daily Telegraph, which says the cost will rise to £90.9 billion by the end of the decade.

The Times is on similar ground, saying mental health has become the leading cause of disability among working-age people with one million more struggling with issues than three years ago.

The Financial Times focuses on the US accusing Apple of building an illegal smartphone monopoly.

And the Daily Star says a Botswanan politician has threatened to send 10,000 elephants to live in Hyde Park.