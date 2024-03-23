Lottery prizes boosted after no-one wins Saturday £11.6 million jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Lottery prizes boosted after no-one wins Saturday £11.6 million jackpot

By Press Association
The Lotto rolldown means the cash increased the value of smaller winnings (Yui Mok/PA)


National Lottery prizes have been boosted after nobody won Saturday’s “must be won” jackpot, estimated at £11.6 million.

The Lotto rolldown means the cash increased the value of smaller winnings, with one lucky player scooping £1,161,913 after matching five balls and the bonus ball.

A further 58 ticket-holders won £6,402 for correctly picking five balls, while 5,104 players bagged £214 for matching four balls.

The winning Lotto numbers were 07, 15, 41, 43, 45, 50 and the bonus number was 28.

Set of balls 10 were used with draw machine Guinevere.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Wonderful, a big jackpot rolldown in tonight’s fantastic £11.6 million ‘must be won’ Lotto draw has resulted in one new millionaire being created, after one lucky ticket-holder matched five main numbers and the bonus ball to win £1.1 million.

“More than 1.2 million players also won £5 plus a free Lucky Dip just for matching two main numbers.

“As no ticket-holder won the jackpot, the prize is shared between all the other winners.

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants, supporting projects both big and small, having been made across the UK to date.”

No-one matched all five numbers to win the top prize of £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but three players matched four out of five to scoop £13,000.

One lucky winner took home the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball draw, while three players took home £5,000 by matching five balls.

The Thunderball winning numbers were 12, 14, 17, 25, 29 and the Thunderball was 14.