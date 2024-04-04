What the papers say – April 4

Rishi Sunak’s threat to leave the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) features among a variety of stories on the front of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and The Sun lead with the Prime Minister’s saying he would cut ties with the ECHR if they quash his Rwanda migrant plan.

EXPRESS: PM: We WILL quit Euro court if Rwanda flights blocked #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K9zqTByj3i — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 3, 2024

On tomorrow's front page: 'Nothing’s more important than protecting our borders – we’ll QUIT Euro court to stop boats if we have to,' Rishi vowshttps://t.co/NdPy6tjpew pic.twitter.com/eLXXcaY4cj — The Sun (@TheSun) April 3, 2024

The Daily Mirror reports on a gang-run dog-fighting ring in the garage of a couple’s home in Essex.

The Times looks at new blood tests that could help spot Alzheimer’s years earlier.

THE TIMES: Blood tests to help spot Alzheimer’s years earlier #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AF6d0xVoGM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 3, 2024

The Guardian leads with a story on former supreme court judges joining calls warning the Government is breaking international law by continuing to arm Israel.

THE GUARDIAN: Former supreme court judges add voices to calls for Israel arms ban #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sskjyZv4pl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 3, 2024

The Daily Telegraph says judges have been told to consider more lenient sentences for offenders with “difficult” or “deprived” backgrounds.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Judges to look at soft terms for ‘deprived’ offenders#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ceiE9kWq9x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 3, 2024

The Independent simply says “Enough”, sharing the paper’s view that the “moment has come” to do whatever it takes to “force Israel to end its war”.

The Metro relays words from Mr Sunak who condemned the Israeli drone strike that killed three British men delivering aid in Gaza.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 INTOLERABLE: WORLD'S ANGER AT AID CONVOY STRIKE 🔴 Israel attack condemned by PM and 3 Brit families#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2UQdiv9JcE — Metro (@MetroUK) April 3, 2024

The i reports that Gaza had been plunged into a “new aid crisis”.

I: Gaza plunges into new aid crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Y7BJlom2dm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 3, 2024

The Daily Mail runs with a story on MPs, their staff members and political journalists who have been targeted in a honeytrap scandal.

MAIL: MPs caught up in naked honeytrap sex sting #TomorrowPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5DpOETZjBJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 3, 2024

Google is looking at launching an AI-powered search behind a paywall, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 4 April https://t.co/liZy8USWeZ pic.twitter.com/SamGod3rmx — Financial Times (@FT) April 3, 2024

And the Daily Star looks into a “huge quest” to find King Arthur’s lost sword.