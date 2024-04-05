Charity tells tribunal of concerns over Christian social worker’s views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Charity tells tribunal of concerns over Christian social worker’s views

By Press Association
Christian social worker Felix Ngole (Danny Lawson/PA)
Christian social worker Felix Ngole (Danny Lawson/PA)

A mental health charity withdrew a job offer to a Christian social worker after concerns emerged that his views on homosexuality and same-sex marriage could have serious effects on extremely vulnerable clients, its HR director has told a tribunal.

Felix Ngole, 46, claims Touchstone Leeds discriminated against him because of his religious beliefs, when they refused him the job as a hospital discharge mental health support worker, working in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in 2022.

On Friday, the charity’s director of people and culture, Kathryn Hart, told an employment tribunal in Leeds, how Mr Ngole had out-performed all other candidates in his interview and was provisionally offered the job pending references.

Felix Ngole employment tribunal
Felix Ngole says a job offer was withdrew because of his Christian beliefs (Danny Lawson/PA)

But Mrs Hart said that, when these references arrived, they were brief and inadequate, prompting a colleague to Google Mr Ngole’s name.

This search immediately disclosed news articles about how he won a Court of Appeal case after Sheffield University tried to stop him completing his social work degree when it became aware of social media posts he made about homosexuality and same-sex marriage being a sin.

Mrs Hart told the tribunal this immediately “rang alarm bells” because the role involved dealing with extremely vulnerable people who were being discharged from hospital after mental health problems, many of whom were LGBT.

She was asked by Michael Phillips, for Mr Ngole, whether she thought the existence of the online news articles outlining his client’s belief was enough to cause problems even if he never brought the subject up with service-users.

Mrs Hart said many of the LGBT service-users being discharged from hospital have suffered extensive rejection in their lives and are likely to research the background of those charged with supporting them.

She said it was possible that seeing the articles about Mr Ngole meant “they could end up back in hospital”.

Mrs Hart said many clients in that situation were known to have suicidal ideation.

She said: “We have to think of that as well, the impact of somebody seeing these articles who’s very unwell.”

In her witness statement, Mrs Hart said: “It really concerned me that our service users who came into direct contact with the claimant (or indeed partners such as Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group) might conduct a Google search of the claimant (out of curiosity) and find the same information that we had become privy to, ie. that the claimant was not supportive of the LGBTQI+ community and their rights.

“This could have had repercussions for the supportive working relationship and the trust that was required between the respondent and its service users in order for the service to be successful and service users to recover.

“It concerned me that our service users may feel let down that we had employed someone whose values did not align with the organisation’s ethos and belief system.”

Mrs Hart said Mr Ngole was invited back for a meeting to discuss whether his views and ethos aligned with those of Touchstone and whether he could fulfil the role.

She said Mr Ngole became hostile during the meeting and she said: “He did not give any assurance that he would be able to meet all the needs of the job.

“That’s why we withdrew the job offer.”

Mrs Hart outlined concerns she had during the meeting in July 2022 about how he would work with LGBT service users but also about his engagement with equality training within the organisation, which provides mental health services to 10,000 people across Yorkshire.

Mr Phillips asked about the distinction between a view that homosexuality was sinful and that homosexual people were sinful.

Mrs Hart said: “If I speak to an LGBT person, they wouldn’t see that distinction.”

She told the tribunal that she believed “Felix’s values and ethos were not aligned with the Touchstone’s, which are anti-discriminatory.”

In his witness statement Mr Ngole said: “As a Christian, I do not see any conflict in working with and for people from the LGBT community.

“That said, there is a distinction between respecting and loving the person and yet lovingly and respectfully disagreeing with their views and/or behaviours.”

Earlier this week Mr Ngole denied claims that vulnerable people may have killed themselves if he had been given the job, after Mr Phillips summarised part of an expert’s report submitted by Touchstone as saying Mr Ngole’s employment “may lead to the death of some service users”.

The Cameroon-born former asylum seeker, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is a grandfather-of-two who has also worked as a youth pastor, housing officer and teacher.

The tribunal, which continues, has heard he has been a Christian since the age of four and believes in the literal truth of the Bible.

Mr Ngole is claiming direct and indirect discrimination against Touchstone and harassment.