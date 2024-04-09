‘New chapter’ in Varadkar’s life as Ireland selects new premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘New chapter’ in Varadkar’s life as Ireland selects new premier

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar has made his final speech in the Dail parliament before a vote to select a new leader of the Government (Niall Carson/PA)
Politicians have a responsibility not to encourage toxicity in public debate, Leo Varadkar has said in his final speech before the selection of a new Irish premier.

Mr Varadkar, who formally resigned as Taoiseach on Monday, was speaking in the Dail parliament before a vote to select a new leader of the Government.

Simon Harris, who succeeded Mr Varadkar as leader of the Fine Gael party following his shock resignation, is expected to be selected as the new Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar said it had been a “privilege” to serve as a public representative for 20 years.

He was Taoiseach between 2017 and 2020 as well as from 2022 to Monday. In the intervening period, he served as Tanaiste – or deputy premier – in Ireland’s current coalition Government.

He spent 13 years in Cabinet and seven years as leader of Fine Gael.

“It has been the most fulfilling and rewarding time of my life,” he said.

“But today is the beginning of a new era for my party, a new chapter in my life, and a new phase for this coalition Government.”

Thanking his constituents, staff and party colleagues, Mr Varadkar said he will continue as a TD (MP).

In particular, he thanked Simon Coveney, who was his deputy party leader but is also leaving Government on Tuesday.

Fine Gael Ard Fheis
Simon Coveney is also leaving Government (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Varadkar also paid tribute to the other leaders of the coalition parties, Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin and the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan.

“This historic government ended civil war politics in our parliament and was the first to include Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party,” he said.

“The trust and respect that we’ve built up together ensure that this Government remains solid and stayed the course and I think will be a model for future coalitions of equals, in this State and elsewhere.”

In his speech, Mr Varadkar said politicians need to “respect each other a little bit better”.

He said there has been a change in tone in political debate, including a growth and encouragement of anger, as well as “coarseness and even toxicity”.

“We should not twist each other’s words, misquote each other, misrepresent each other or demonise each other.

“And we should be much slower to question each other’s motives. Above all, we need to learn to disagree better.

“In my constituency, and on many campaigns, I’ve worked with people from political tradition that has perspectives that are opposite of mine.

“With very few exceptions, they are all people who are motivated by a desire to improve their country and communities, which they care about deeply.

“If we want politicians to be more respected, we have to respect each other a little bit better.”

Mr Varadkar also he wanted to offer some reflections before he left his seat.

“The first is that Ireland is a great country. We’ve been a stable and continuous democracy for over 100 years.

“We have our problems, but we are free and prosperous and safe, with huge opportunities for our citizens.”

Fine Gael Ard Fheis
Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is expected to be selected as the new Taoiseach (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added that “most if not all” of the problems Ireland has faced in the last 15 years – including health and housing – have been international or external in origin.

“We’re a small ship on a big and restless ocean, and that ship needs to be crewed by good people.”

Mr Varadkar said he is “proud” of his record in office, including welcoming more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine since the war began.

“I’ve had the honour of helping to lead Ireland from unemployment to full employment; from budget deficits to budget surplus, to a point where we have the resources to invest in public services and public goods in a way we could not in the past; through a pandemic in which we saved lives and livelihoods; through Brexit, where we prevented a hard border between North and South to protect our place in Europe,” he said.

“We’ve made the country more equal and more modern when it comes to the rights of children, the LGBT community and women, and more recently inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, the worst of which is now thankfully behind us.”

Mr Varadkar also said his Government has reduced poverty and doubled housing construction.

“Ireland is no longer a laggard on climate change. We are turning the tide on climate and biodiversity loss.”

However, he accepted there are areas where the Government has gone “backwards”, adding: “These are problems still to be solved. There will always be problems to be solved and always more work to be done.”

In conclusion, Mr Varadkar wished Mr Harris well as his successor: “I always knew he would be Taoiseach one day. This has perhaps come a little bit sooner than he might have planned or expected, but I know he will rise to the occasion.

“He has empathy, energy, experience, campaigning skills and political antenna to take us forward and I look forward to voting for him and the new Cabinet in the house later today.”