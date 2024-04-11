Body parts search continues after woman’s remains found in park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Body parts search continues after woman’s remains found in park

By Press Association

Police are searching for a dismembered torso after a woman was allegedly murdered, cut up with power tools and dumped in a park.

Remains belonging to Sarah Mayhew, 38, were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London last Tuesday.

Police had been called to the scene after a dog walker saw his animal had uncovered a human bone.

Human remains found in south London park
Human remains found in a park in south London have been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew from Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Arms, legs and a head were then found nearby and identified as belonging to Ms Mayhew by her DNA.

Police are continuing to search for the victim’s torso, the Old Bailey heard.

Gemma Watts, 48, and Steven Sansom, 44, were arrested on Saturday and subsequently charged with her murder and preventing her lawful and decent burial.

Human remains found in south London park
Police attended the scene in Rowdown Fields, south London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is alleged that the couple killed Ms Mayhew at a residential property before her body was dismembered with power tools.

The cause of the victim’s death remains unascertained.

However, an examination of her body found two small vertebrae were broken in her voicebox, bruising to the skull and her head had been shaved.

Human remains found in south London park
Gemma Watts appeared by video-link at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ms Mayhew was last seen in Sutton, south-west London, on the evening of March 8.

On Thursday, Sansom and Watts appeared separately at the Old Bailey before Judge Philip Katz KC.

Watts, of Featherbed Lane in New Addington, appeared first by video link from Bronzefield prison followed later by Sansom from Belmarsh jail.

Watts appeared to have a dark bruise around her eye and both defendants spoke only to confirm their identities.

The court heard that both she and Sansom are alleged to have killed Ms Mayhew at the residential property on the night of March 8 before disposing of the body.

Human remains found in south London park
Steven Sansom was arrested on Saturday and subsequently charged with murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Prosecutor Tom Little KC: “This is quite a significant ongoing investigation in relation to the whereabouts of the entirety of the deceased’s body.

“The deceased’s body was certainly cut up in parts with use of power tools.”

Judge Katz set a plea hearing for June 27 and a provisional four-week trial from February 17 next year.

The Old Bailey judge remanded the defendants into custody.

Sansom, of Burnell Road, Sutton, south-west London, also faces three separate charges of making indecent images of a child.