Man who killed teacher Sabina Nessa admits attacking officers in prison

By Press Association
Garage worker Koci Selamaj is serving at least 36 years in jail (PA)
An “evil” sexual predator who was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has admitted attacking two prison officers.

Garage worker Koci Selamaj, 36, was jailed for life in April 2022 for murdering Ms Nessa, 28, as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

On Thursday, Selamaj appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he admitted wounding one person with intent and assaulting another, causing actual bodily harm, court officials confirmed.

Prison officers strike
The assaults took place at Frankland Prison in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Both offences took place on May 8 last year, according to court papers.

It is understood the assault happened as Selamaj was being held at Frankland Prison, in County Durham.

The court said that he will be sentenced at the same court on June 14.

Selamaj refused to come to court when he was sentenced at the Old Bailey for Ms Nessa’s murder, causing widespread outrage.

That court heard how he travelled to London from the south coast to carry out the premeditated attack on a random woman on September 17 2021.

He targeted Ms Nessa as she walked through the park to meet a friend.

CCTV footage captured the moment Selamaj ran up behind her and hit her over the head 34 times with a 2ft-long metal traffic triangle.

He carried her unconscious body up a grassy bank and out of view.

Sabina Nessa court case
Koci Selamaj is serving a life sentence for the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa (Met Police/PA)

He then pulled up her clothes, removed her tights and underwear, and strangled her before covering her body in grass.

Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later near a community centre in the park.

Days later, Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and pleaded guilty to murder.

Mr Justice Sweeney said at the sentencing hearing that it was a “savage” sexually motivated attack.

He said Ms Nessa was the “wholly blameless victim of an absolutely appalling murder which was entirely the fault of the defendant”.

Her death added to “the sense of insecurity” particularly felt by women walking through the city at night, he added.