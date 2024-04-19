Salvator Rosa painting recovered in Romania after being stolen from Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salvator Rosa painting recovered in Romania after being stolen from Oxford

By Press Association
A Rocky Coast, With Soldiers Studying A Plan by Salvator Rosa (Thames Valley Police/PA)
A Rocky Coast, With Soldiers Studying A Plan by Salvator Rosa (Thames Valley Police/PA)

A painting by Salvator Rosa has been recovered in Romania after being stolen four years ago from Oxford.

A Rocky Coast, With Soldiers Studying A Plan, from the late 1640s, was taken during a burglary at Christ Church Picture Gallery in Oxford University in 2020.

Other stolen items Anthony Van Dyck’s A Soldier On Horseback (circa 1616) and Annibale Carracci’s A Boy Drinking (circa 1580) have not been recovered.

On Friday, Thames Valley Police said Italian painter Rosa’s Baroque landscape was given to Romanian police in Bucharest by a man, who had sold on the other two artworks which are understood to be somewhere in Europe.

The man is being treated as a witness by Romanian authorities and has not been arrested.

Thames Valley Police detective chief inspector James Mather said the force is working with the Romanian judiciary and police, as well as the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Co-operation (Eurojust) and European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Co-operation (Europol).

“Some of the work includes detailed forensic analysis of the painting which is ongoing,” he said.

“While this is significant progress, two important works of art remain missing. That’s why we’re continuing to appeal for further information to assist in returning these irreplaceable artworks, which could be anywhere in Europe.”

In a video posted to social media, he recalled that the original break-in was carried out by three masked men on the evening of March 14 2020.

Mr Mather also said the forensic material harvested from A Rocky Coast, With Soldiers Studying A Plan will now be analysed.

Jacqueline Thalmann, curator of Christ Church Picture Gallery, said: “We’re grateful to the Romanian authorities and Thames Valley Police for their help in retrieving this priceless work and returning it to our gallery.

“The missing paintings have been on public view since 1768, so it’s vital that we recover them so they can be enjoyed and studied by all once more.

“Not only do the paintings form a significant part of our collection, but their significance to our British and European culture is inestimable.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has any information which can help return the remaining pictures to our gallery, where they can continue to enrich our public life.”

General John Guise bequeathed his collection of more than 200 paintings and almost 2,000 drawings to his former college Christ Church in 1765.

More bequests has grown Christ Church Picture Gallery to nearly 300 Old Master paintings.

Since 1968, the collection has been housed in a purpose-built gallery, designed by the architects Powell and Moya and opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II.