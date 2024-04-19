Train driver who took photos up sleeping woman’s skirt spared jail term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train driver who took photos up sleeping woman’s skirt spared jail term

By Press Association
British Transport Police officers arrested the man (Anthony Devlin/PA)
British Transport Police officers arrested the man (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A Thameslink driver who took photos up a woman’s skirt as she slept on a train has been sentenced.

Paolo Barone was travelling home from his shift as a Thameslink driver when he committed the offence on a train from Blackfriars to St Albans on September 15 2022, British Transport Police said.

While wearing his work uniform he repeatedly took photographs of the sleeping woman throughout the 45-minute journey.

As the 51-year-old prepared to leave the train at St Albans, he took more photos, positioning his phone so that it was directed up the woman’s skirt.

His employer identified him and Barone was arrested at his home.

Three phones and a computer were seized with one of the phones found to contain five images of the woman.

He was found guilty of voyeurism and sentenced to three months in prison suspended for 12 months, British Transport Police added.

Barone, of Brackley Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, must also complete a 55-hour rehabilitation activity requirement and sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

Paolo Barone.
Paolo Barone (British Transport Police/PA)

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Daryl Keogh, said: “Wearing his work uniform meant Barone was in a position of trust when he committed this vile and disgusting violation.

“Seeing the woman was sleeping and vulnerable he took the opportunity, not to watch out for her, but to commit this hideous act.

“The woman was horrified when she learned what had happened as she slept.

“We will stop at nothing to deter, pursue, arrest and bring sex offenders on the railway network to justice.

“Every report is important. See it or experience it, you can report anything that makes you uncomfortable.

“We urge everyone to save 61016 to their phones and download the Railway Guardian app before you travel so you can discreetly get in touch with us if you need us.”

Jean Cockerill, people director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We were shocked and appalled to learn about this incident.

“As soon as we were made aware, we followed our internal procedures, which included suspending the individual as soon as he was identified.

“We hold our colleagues to the highest standards of conduct and this type of behaviour will never be tolerated.

“We thank the person for their courage in coming forward and reporting this crime, and we encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses this type of behaviour on the railway to report it to the British Transport Police.”