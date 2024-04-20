Three men killed in Staples Corner retail park car crash named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men killed in Staples Corner retail park car crash named by police

By Press Association
Mohamad Zeidani, 21, Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, and Sohail Zulfiqar, 20, all died when their Mercedes CLK convertible crashed through a car park fence and down an embankment (William Warnes/PA)
Three people who died in a car crash near the Staples Corner retail park in north-west London have been named by police.

Mohamad Zeidani, 21, Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, and Sohail Zulfiqar, 20, all died when their Mercedes CLK convertible crashed through a car park fence and down an embankment, hitting a footbridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened just before 11.30pm on Sunday, and emergency services were called. The three men were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to hospital.

Sohail Zulqifar, 20, was one of three men killed in the crash (Family handout/PA)

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to carry out investigations into what caused it.

Two other passengers involved in the crash are in a non-life threatening condition, police added.

Investigators are working to trace possible witnesses who were in the car park at the time.

Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, was also killed in the crash (Family handout/PA)

Detective Sergeant Paul Jackson, leading the investigation said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Mohamad, Mohammed and Sohail as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.

“The two other passengers are stable and in a non-life threatening condition. They are also being supported by officers and I hope they make a full recovery soon.

“We are aware of commentary circulating on social media and by the media speculating on the manner of driving before the collision.

Mohamed Zeidani, 21, was the third man killed when the Mercedes CLK convertible crashed through a car park fence (Family handout/PA)

“Whilst we have a number of active lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind, evidence gathered so far suggests that the vehicle involved was not racing or performing high speed laps or stunts as has been reported.

“These were three lives, taken far too young, and our enquiries into the full circumstances of what happened continue. Their families deserve answers and so, again, we would ask anyone who witnessed anything or has any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

Witnesses can call police on 101 giving the reference 7502/14april.