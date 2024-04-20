Historic London pub damaged in fire ‘such a shame’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic London pub damaged in fire ‘such a shame’

By Press Association
The historic Burn Bullock pub on fire in Mitcham (@amzyplayz1/PA)
A heritage-listed London pub was damaged in a fire on Friday night.

The blaze damaged three floors and destroyed the roof of the grade II-listed Burn Bullock in Mitcham, south-west London.

A councillor in a nearby ward said the pub has been empty for more than 10 years and is covered in graffiti.

The left wing of the three-storey property dates between the 16th and 17th century and the front between the early and mid-18th century, according to Historic England’s official list entry.

Independent councillor for Merton Park Ward, Edward Foley, said firefighters were still dousing the building when he visited on Saturday morning.

He said: “It’s just such a shame that this historic building has gone, it’s been a concern for residents.

“It’s very sad, it’s a lovely building that’s fallen into disrepair, covered in graffiti.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, to be honest, I was there this morning at seven o’clock, there were lots of dog walkers really upset.”

He added that “people had feared something would happen to the pub” for “quite a while”.

Mitcham Cricket Club is a few metres from the pub and said it had been “disgracefully neglected for years”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, it said: “A black day for Mitcham. Named in honour of our former player and its former landlord. Disgracefully neglected for years.

“The original Association of Cricket Umpires and Scorers was formed by Tom Smith in an upstairs room here. Firefighters are doing their best to save what they can”.

It thanked LFB for its “tireless work to save our beloved landmark”.

Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines from Norbury, Wimbledon and Tooting responded to reports that a building was on fire at around 7.30pm on Friday, LFB said.

It said it received 34 emergency calls and local residents were warned to keep their windows and doors closed due to a “significant amount of smoke”.

Ambulance crews assessed four men at the scene and two gas cylinders were removed from the building as “some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat”, it added.

Half of the ground, first, and second floors were damaged, it said.

Eyewitness Amzy, 18, who did not want to share their surname and lives near the pub, told the PA news agency: “I was driving on my way back from Costco going down Madeira Road when I saw a police cordon off the joining road to Cricket Green, and there was a huge amount of traffic at the time as all the cars were turning around.

“When I got a closer view of what was happening, of the pub burning, it looked like the roof timbers were showing on the side.

“It was always aesthetically pleasing to see an old-style pub survive this far – I’m an architecture student, so it interests me even more.

“I saw flames arising from the building which looked like it had been burning for a while, whilst firefighters had a stream of water going into it via hose.

“I felt quite distraught to see such a nice valued building go down in flames, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that was disheartened to see that.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.