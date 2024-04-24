Bioluminescence first evolved in animals at least 540 million years ago – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bioluminescence first evolved in animals at least 540 million years ago – study

By Press Association
Data suggests that some 540 million years ago, the common ancestor of all octocorals were very likely bioluminescent (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research)
Bioluminescence first evolved in animals at least 540 million years ago, new research suggests.

The study, which focused on an ancient group of marine invertebrates called octocorals, that includes soft corals, pushes back the previous oldest dated example of the trait by nearly 300 million years.

Bioluminescence is the ability of living things to produce light via chemical reactions.

Until now, the earliest dated origin of the phenomenon was thought to be around 267 million years ago in small marine crustaceans called ostracods.

Experts say it has independently evolved at least 94 times in nature and is involved in a huge range of behaviour including camouflage, courtship, communication and hunting.

Andrea Quattrini, curator of corals at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in the US, and senior author on the study, said: “Nobody quite knows why it first evolved in animals.”

Lead author Danielle DeLeo, a museum research associate and former postdoctoral fellow, said: “We wanted to figure out the timing of the origin of bioluminescence, and octocorals are one of the oldest groups of animals on the planet known to bioluminesce.

“So, the question was when did they develop this ability?”

Along with Catherine McFadden, of Harvey Mudd College, Dr Quattrini had completed an extremely detailed, well-supported evolutionary tree of the octocorals in 2022, using data from 185 species.

Researchers were able to use fossil ages and their respective positions in the octocoral evolutionary tree to figure out roughly when the lineages split apart to become two or more branches.

With the evolutionary tree dated and the branches that contained luminous species labelled, the team then used a series of statistical techniques to perform an analysis called ancestral state reconstruction.

The data suggests that 540 million years ago the common ancestor of all octocorals were very likely bioluminescent.

That is 273 million years earlier than the glowing ostracod crustaceans that previously held the title of earliest evolution of bioluminescence in animals.

Dr DeLeo and Dr Quattrini suggest that the octocorals’ thousands of living representatives and relatively high incidence of bioluminescence suggests the trait has played a role in the group’s evolutionary success.

The findings are published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences journal.