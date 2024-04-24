Culture committee chair says she feels ‘sorry’ for Huw Edwards and his family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Culture committee chair says she feels ‘sorry’ for Huw Edwards and his family

By Press Association
Dame Caroline Dinenage said she felt ‘very sorry’ for Huw Edwards and his family (John Stillwell/PA)
The chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee has said she feels “very sorry” for Huw Edwards and his family after the BBC newsreader resigned from the corporation earlier this week.

His resignation “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors” follows allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

Edwards was suspended by the corporation after the allegations came to light, but the Metropolitan Police later said that no criminal offence had taken place.

Speaking about how BBC handled the allegations, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage told the Voice of the Listener & Viewer (VLV) spring conference on Wednesday: “The BBC are in a really difficult position over things like this because at the point that the allegations were made last summer, it was unclear as to exactly who was making the allegations and exactly what they were.

“It turns out now, of course, that the way Huw Edwards was conducting himself was outside of work time, on his own equipment, and it was a consensual activity with someone who was of age, so actually nothing, as much as it may be distasteful to some, it was nothing illegal happened and he’s entitled to a private life.

“I feel very sorry for him and I feel particularly sorry for his family.

“Whether there’s anything more that the BBC could have done to have changed that, I don’t know.

“But it’s horrible. It feels fundamentally wrong that someone’s whole life has been damaged irreparably by something like that.”

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations
Huw Edward’s resignation from the BBC came ‘on the basis of medical advice from his doctors’ (Ian West/PA)

Edwards had been absent from screens since the story first broke and his wife previously said he was receiving in-patient hospital care and suffering “serious mental health issues”.

The family of the unnamed young person originally complained to the BBC about Edwards in May 2023, and Edwards was publicly named by his wife as the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations in July.

He was the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000-£439,999 in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s most recent annual report.

During his career with the broadcaster, Edwards became a fixture for their coverage of major political and royal events including announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presented coverage of her funeral as well as anchoring the BBC’s broadcast of the King’s coronation last year.

Dame Caroline was also asked what the committee would do to hold the Government to account on not interfering on key appointments.

It comes after Nadine Dorries alleged in her recent book that BBC board member Sir Robbie Gibb, a former press secretary for Theresa May, lobbied her when she was in the post of culture secretary to appoint Lord Gilbert to the role of head of Ofcom.

It was also previously reported that Sir Robbie “lectured” Newsnight staff on how to be more impartial.

Dame Caroline said: “There’s obviously been a lot of discussion … and a lot of concern around this in recent years.”

The chairwoman said she was “concerned” over the appointment of the Ofcom chair as she said the process went on for a “really long time” and “it did feel like there was some sort of political interference going on there”.

She added: “We know that people have political viewpoints. I don’t have a problem with Robbie Gibb being on the board of the BBC, I don’t have a problem with that, and he says he’d never tried to interfere with Newsnight, so different reports of what happened.

“But I just feel that everybody needs to do their very best in a world where people are just so concerned about whether there is political aspects to these organisations.

“We have to go above and beyond to try and demonstrate that they are as independent as possible.”