News UK

Teenage girl arrested after teachers and pupil stabbed at Welsh school

By Press Association
The school went into lockdown following the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)
A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a Welsh school.

Emergency services attended Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire, south-west Wales, just after 11.20am on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Three people – two teachers and a teenage pupil – have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The family members of all those injured have been informed.

“A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.”

He said the incident had concluded and pupils had left the school, which was placed into lockdown following the incident.

Ammanford incident
Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Parents who had gathered outside the school as news of the incident emerged were seen tearfully hugging their children as they were allowed to leave at about 3.20pm.

Supt Evans added that police were working with the school and other agencies to provide support to those involved.

“This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened,” he said.

Police have asked for footage of the incident, currently circulating on social media, to be removed to avoid distress to those affected.

The force has also urged people not to speculate while their investigation is ongoing.

In a statement on its website, Amman Valley School said the family members of those injured had been informed.

It added: “We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

Politicians across Wales and the UK have described their “shock” at what happened, with Home Secretary James Cleverly receiving updates.

First Minister Vaughan Gething posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was a “deeply worrying time for the school, families and community”.

Also on X, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the police and emergency services for their work.