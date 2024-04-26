Conservation efforts lending a helping hand to global biodiversity, study says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Conservation efforts lending a helping hand to global biodiversity, study says

By Press Association
A turtle entangled in a net (Philipp Kanstinger/University of Exeter/PA)
Conservation efforts around the world are having a positive impact on our environment, a decade-long study has revealed.

Researchers spent 10 years reviewing efforts to protect nature around the globe and said conservation work is generally slowing a decline in biodiversity.

More than half of their research focused on Western Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, observing flora and fauna and wildlife including seahorses, turtles, crocodiles, algae, coral, salmon and more.

The authors now say their long-running research, published in journal Science, is the “strongest evidence to date” that environmental intervention and conservation efforts are working.

Marine Conservation Society annual beach clean
The Marine Conservation Society of volunteers taking part in their annual beach clean on Port Eynon Beach (Aled Llywelyn/Billy Barraclough/Marine Conservation Society/PA)

“We have shown that across a full suite of conservation actions and intervention types, multiple levels and metrics of biodiversity, and over a century of action, conservation has improved the state of biodiversity, or at least slowed its decline, compared with no conservation action,” the study reads.

“Our calculated effect sizes are often large and positive, meaning that the outcomes from conservation actions are substantially better than no action at all.”

More than 44,000 species are deemed as facing the threat of extinction worldwide, as per the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The study is the first of its kind and includes scientists from dozens of research institutes.

In total, they reviewed 665 trials of conservation measures, with some dating from as far back as 1890.

Black necked grebe
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said the black-necked grebe jumped in the number of breeding pairs in 2023 after conservation efforts (Ben Andrew/RSPB/PA)

Researchers also studied efforts in different countries and oceans and across species types, finding intervention efforts had had a positive effect in two out of every three cases.

Executive vice-president of environment charity Re:wild and co-author of the study Dr Penny Langhammer told BBC News: “If you read the headlines about extinction these days, it would be easy to get the impression that we are failing biodiversity, but that’s not really looking at the whole picture.

“This study provides the strongest evidence to date that not only does conservation improve the state of biodiversity and slow its decline, but when it works, it really works.”

She added: “One of the most interesting findings was that even when a conservation intervention didn’t work for the species that it was intended, other species unintentionally benefited.”

According to the study, more than 121 billion dollars are invested annually in biodiversity conservation worldwide.