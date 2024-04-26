Teaching assistants ‘increasingly leading lessons amid teacher shortage’ – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teaching assistants ‘increasingly leading lessons amid teacher shortage’ – union

By Press Association
Unison has called for a review of the role of teaching assistants (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teaching assistants are increasingly having to lead lessons and manage classes by themselves amid ongoing teacher shortages, according to a study.

Union Unison said pupils were missing out on essential support because low-paid teaching assistants increasingly provide cover for absent teachers.

Its report, Teaching on the Cheap?, is based on a survey of almost 6,000 teaching assistants in England and Wales, which found that almost half said they are covering more classes now than they were a year ago.

​Unison said too many low-paid teaching assistants end up performing roles for which they are neither trained nor paid, claiming that pupils are being taught “on the cheap”.

​Covering for teaching colleagues means teaching assistants’ normal tasks are not being done, leaving pupils they support without any assistance, said Unison.

​Teaching assistants described regularly being told to lead classes ranging from nursery to year six, with just minutes to spare.

​Those working in secondary schools reported planning and teaching subjects at GCSE level where teachers have left and not been replaced, said Unison.

​The union called for a review of the role of teaching assistants, saying they are now providing cover in circumstances “way beyond” what has been nationally agreed.

​Unison’s head of education Mike Short said: “The strain imposed on teaching assistants is both unacceptable and exploitative.

“When they’re leading full classes, teaching assistants are being diverted from what they do best and pupils who need additional support are missing out.

​”Schools’ budgets are so tight that, instead of getting in supply teachers to cover classes, heads are having to use teaching assistants on the cheap.

“Ministers are entirely responsible for the funding crisis that’s putting schools in this impossible position.

​“Many children can’t grasp the basics without the critical assistance of teaching assistants. Redeploying them to other roles is unfair on everyone.

“Parents will rightly assume their children are being taught by teachers, not teaching assistants.”