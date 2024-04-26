Wellwishers welcome King’s return to public-facing royal duties

News of the King’s return to public-facing royal duties following the positive effect of his cancer treatment has been welcomed by wellwishers.

Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and the announcement will be a boost for the monarchy coming to terms with King and the Princess of Wales as cancer patients.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X that the King’s return to public duties was “brilliant news to end the week!”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “delighted” to see the King returning to public duties.

The Labour leader wrote on X: “Delighted to see His Majesty looking so well, and returning to public duties.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish him and the Princess of Wales the best, as they continue their recovery with the support of their families.”

Lord President of the Privy Council Penny Mordaunt welcomed the news of the King’s return to public-facing royal duties.

Ms Mordaunt, who is also Commons Leader, said in a statement: “Like so many around the country, I’m greatly heartened by news of the King’s improving health.

“He will have wanted to get back to public-facing work as soon as possible. We in Parliament send our thanks and good wishes as he continues his recovery.”

The Privy Council is a body of senior advisers to the monarch.

Responding to the announcement that The King will resume some public engagements next week, Lord President of the Privy Council @PennyMordaunt said:

“So pleased that His Majesty is recovering well and returning to public duties,” wrote the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on X.

“We continue to pray for the King and for the Princess of Wales.

“May God grant them healing, strengthen the Royal Family, and may they find comfort in the prayers, support and well wishes of the nation.”

Sir Ed Davey said it was “wonderful to see The King returning to public duties and that he is making progress in battling this awful disease”.

“The Liberal Democrats and I wish him and the Princess of Wales well in their recoveries,” said the party leader.

Fantastic news about His Majesty The King. The King is beloved across the Commonwealth & the world – he really is our greatest diplomat. I wish him the very best for his continued recovery as he resumes some of his duties. Long Live The King.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron wrote on X: “Fantastic news about His Majesty The King.

“The King is beloved across the Commonwealth & the world – he really is our greatest diplomat.

“I wish him the very best for his continued recovery as he resumes some of his duties. Long Live The King.”

Royal commentator Jennie Bond said Charles is “known to be a workaholic” and “genuinely wants to get on with the business of being King as soon and as fully as he can”.

Writing in i, she said: “The tough times may not be over. And the Princess of Wales may take some time yet to recover. But the King has ensured that the boat has stopped rocking so violently and it looks as if there are blue skies ahead.”

The Queen is president of cancer support charity Maggie’s, and its chief executive Dame Laura Lee said: “We know at Maggie’s how important continuing to work during treatment can be for many people as it can help to give them a sense of purpose and identity.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

Sources have stressed that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

The Palace spokesperson said “… His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.”

To mark the development, Buckingham Palace said Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The royal event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

Charles’s diary of events will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and “subject to doctors’ advice”, with “adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk” to the King’s recovery.

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and lessen the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.