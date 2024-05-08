Fear over Covid infection numbers among Stormont ministers at pandemic outset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fear over Covid infection numbers among Stormont ministers at pandemic outset

By Press Association
A Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)

There was uncertainty and fear among Stormont ministers as Covid-19 arrived in Northern Ireland in March 2020.

Notes from a meeting of the Executive on March 16, 2020 showed testy exchanges and a 15-minute adjournment as exchanges became heated.

The handwritten notes were among the evidence published by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on its website on Wednesday during the second week of its three weeks of sittings in Belfast.

Ministers had been in post for just weeks after a three-year political collapse when the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Northern Ireland in late February 2020.

Health Minister Robin Swann during a daily press update on the response to the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 (PA)

According to the notes, at the March 16 meeting Health Minister Robin Swann outlined the situation, telling ministers Covid-19 “is now with us”, emphasising it is “now real”.

There was discussion about testing at a time when capacity was limited.

Mr Swann was noted as saying “Prefer to use resources to combat Covid-19 rather than count … self isolate for seven days first rather than testing”.

Then infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon asked how many in Northern Ireland had Covid-19.

According to the notes, Mr Swann said in a “worst case scenario 80% of the population”, adding some may have no symptoms, some mild and some serious, and said he would check the figures.

Several ministers pressed for more testing, including then finance minister Conor Murphy advocating it is better to test more, while the Health Minister pointed to resources.

Concern was voiced by several ministers, with Mr Murphy saying they need to “intensify approach”, and then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill referring to the “enormity of the situation” and voicing the worry that “we won’t get this right”, while saying they “lost control two weeks ago”.

Then communities minister Deirdre Hargey urged “step up a gear”, describing people as “terrified” and receiving “constant calls”, while Justice Minister Naomi Long called for a consistent message from the Executive and spoke against “whipping up concerns on social media”.

Ms Long advised “finding a landing zone everyone can live with”, such as “closing some classes not whole schools”.

She said there was “increased scepticism of the public” that the Executive can manage.

Then first minister Arlene Foster said she “deeply regretted mixed message” from the Executive.

Then economy minister Diane Dodds was noted as saying “appalling way to treat colleagues” and “don’t shout me down”.

Shortly afterwards the meeting adjourned for 15 minutes.

In handwritten notes described as an extract from an Executive meeting on March 19, Mr Swann outlined a “worst case scenario of 32,000 new cases per day”.

On the same day, Mr Swann warned during a press conference of a surge coming of “biblical proportions”.