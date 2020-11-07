Jennifer Lawrence celebrates with ‘party for one’ after Biden win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jennifer Lawrence shared her joy after the election of Joe Biden by throwing a “party for one” in the streets of Boston.

The Hunger Games star had endorsed the former vice president and Kamala Harris after previously revealing she had voted Republican in the past.

She shared a celebratory video on Twitter of a woman running through the streets of Boston after Mr Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

In the clip the woman can be seen in pink pyjama bottoms and a grey top, as well as a leopard print mask as she runs up and down the street and flips her hair.

It is unclear if Lawrence was the one filming or running around.

She wrote: “Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty.”

She previously told a podcast she “grew up Republican” and for her first time voting supported John McCain over Barack Obama in the 2008 US presidential election.

“I was a little Republican,” the 30-year-old said.

Last month Lawrence sought to clarify her political beliefs, saying she has switched sides.

She said: “I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realise I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

During her appearance on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence, a best actress winner for Silver Linings Playbook, said Donald Trump’s election “changed everything”.

She said: “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy and it feels there’s been a line drawn in the sand.”

When she endorsed the Democratic ticket, she said: “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime.

“Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”