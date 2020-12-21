First-look images from Death To 2020 show Tracey Ullman as the Queen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-look images for Death To 2020 have shown Tracey Ullman dressed as the Queen.

The Netflix documentary-style programme, which has been created by Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, offers a comedic take on the events of the year.

Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan and Leslie Jones also star in the programme.

They will play a range of famous faces, experts and members of the public as they tell the story of what has been a challenging year for many.

The trailer for the programme shows Ullman in character as the Queen looking as if she is about to give an interview.

A bespectacled Grant, who is playing a historian, also appeared in the trailer as he prepared to be interviewed.

Hugh Grant (Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA)

Holding what appeared to be a stiff drink, Grant said: “If I leave my little helper down here, that’s out of your box is it?”

The series also sees Jackson play a reporter from the fictional newspaper New Yorkerly News, Kudrow as a non-official government spokeswoman, Morgan as “average citizen” Gemma Nerrick and Kumail Nanjiani as a chief executive.

Death To 2020 is available on Netflix from Sunday.