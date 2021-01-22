Sabrina Carpenter appears to address Drivers License rumours with new song

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly addressed the rumours swirling around Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping hit Drivers License.

Rodrigo, 17, who is the star of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, hit number one on the Official Singles Chart in the UK and set the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day, but she has also made headlines over claims of a love triangle.

In Rodrigo’s song, she sings about her heartbreak over a break-up and refers to a “blonde girl” who is “so much older than me”, and “everything I’m insecure about”.

Rumours have swirled online about a love triangle between Rodrigo, her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett, 20, and actress Carpenter, 21, best known for starring in the Disney series Girl Meets World.

Rodrigo and Bassett were first rumoured to be dating last year but they never confirmed they were a couple, and Disney fans assumed they had split up in the summer after Rodrigo referred on TikTok to a “failed relationship”.

Bassett was photographed having lunch with Carpenter shortly afterwards.

However, Carpenter has seemingly addressed al the rumours in her new song Skin, which includes the lyrics: “Maybe we could’ve been friends, if I met you in another life.

“Maybe then we could pretend there’s no gravity in the words we write.

“Maybe you didn’t mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

She adds: “And I’m not asking you to let it go but you been tellin’ your side

“So I’ll be tellin’ mine.

“You can try to get under my under my under my skin while he’s on mine.”