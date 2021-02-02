Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wish daughter Stormi happy third birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared touching social media posts to celebrate their daughter Stormi’s third birthday.

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jenner, 23, admitted the milestone had made her emotional.

Alongside a series of pictures and videos of Stormi, Jenner wrote: “Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.

“Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

Chart-topping rapper Scott, 28, shared a poem to celebrate the occasion.

Alongside black-and-white pictures of him and his daughter, he added: “Happy bday to my Lil storm storm.”

Other members of the Kardashian family also marked Stormi’s birthday.

Kim Kardashian West posted a picture of the Kardashian-Jenner children and said: “OMG Stormi You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can’t believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!”

And family matriarch Kris Jenner said: “You are the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine!!!

“You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold…. and you have PATIENCE!!!!!! I love you so much Stormi Lou… you are such a huge part of my heart !!!!”