Halsey says being pregnant has ‘entirely’ changed how she views gender

Pop star Halsey said being pregnant has “levelled my perception of gender entirely”.

The chart-topping singer announced last month she and screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin were expecting their first child together.

Halsey, whose hits include Closer and Graveyard, shared an update with fans and said her pregnancy has “made me hyper aware of my humanness” rather than strengthening a binary view of gender.

Alongside a slideshow of pictures – including of her bump – she wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely.

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

The 26-year-old added: “I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too. bye for now.”

Halsey announced she was expecting in a January Instagram post.

Alongside pictures of her baby bump, she added emojis for an angel, a baby’s bottle and a rainbow.

New Jersey-born Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has previously been linked with rapper G-Eazy and British punk rocker Yungblud.