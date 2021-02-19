Baby-faced Leonardo DiCaprio in behind-the-scenes photos from Romeo + Juliet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Baz Luhrmann has celebrated the 25th anniversary of his adaptation of Romeo and Juliet with behind-the-scenes photos from the production.

The snapshots show a baby-faced Leonardo Di Caprio, who played Romeo, John Leguizamo as Tybalt and Harold Perrineau and Mercutio in the version of Shakespeare’s famous play, which used the original dialogue but was updated to modern day Verona Beach.

The film, which was released in 1996, starred Claire Danes as Juliet, Paul Rudd as Paris and Pete Postlethwaite as Father Laurence, while Miriam Margolyes played the Nurse.

Luhrmann wrote: “Couldn’t let the 25th anniversary of Romeo + Juliet pass without sharing my diary and some snapshots from the shoot.”

One of the pictures showed Luhrmann’s diary from 1996, with January 8 marked: “First day of shooting Romeo and Juliet. ‘Nurse sandwich scene’.”

Other pictures show the Verona Beach Police Department helicopter, the scene of Mercutio’s death, DiCaprio in the chainmail costume he wore to the Capulet ball, and Dash Mihok, who played Benvolio, and Perrineau out of costume.

He also included a huge cast and crew photo taken on the staircase of the Capulet house, the place where Mercutio performed Young Heart Run Free.

The film was released in the UK in March 1997 and won a string of Baftas, including best adapted screenplay and the David Lean award for direction for Luhrmann.

The film was also nominated for an Oscar.

Since then Luhrmann has directed Moulin Rouge!, Australia and The Great Gatsby and is currently working on an Elvis Presley biopic.