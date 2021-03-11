Final details of Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Adele will not be paying spousal support to Simon Konecki following their divorce, court papers show.

The chart-topping singer, 32, announced her split from charity boss Konecki, 46, in April 2019.

Their divorce has now been finalised and a judgement filed at Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by the PA news agency reveals the former couple will share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

Neither party will be paying spousal support, the documents show. Much of the divorce settlement remains confidential.

Court records previously showed Adele and Konecki were sorting much of their split through mediation, meaning details would not be made public.

Adele, who is working on new music, filed for divorce in September 2019. According to the divorce judgement, they married in May 2018.

Speaking at the time the separation was announced, a representative for Adele said: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”